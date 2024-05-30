Hands off McMahon: Rockies not interested in trading third-baseman in breakout season
Not much has gone right for the Colorado Rockies since they last made the postseason in 2018. They haven't had a season in which they've finished at or above .500 in the last half-decade and it feels as if there's no end in sight to what will be a very long rebuild in Denver.
The Rockies have played better of late, winning back-to-back impressive series against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Guardians, but they enter play on Thursday with a 20-35 record. Only the Miami Marlins have a worse record in the NL. Only the Chicago White Sox have fewer wins.
The Rockies don't have much on their roster for fans to really get behind but one player who has become a fixture at the hot corner is Ryan McMahon who is having a career year at age 29. McMahon is slashing .286/.369/.481 with ten home runs and 34 RBI in 55 games. And before you say Coors Field is the reason why, McMahon's .905 road OPS is over 100 points higher than his .787 home OPS.
In addition to his improved bat, McMahon is an elite defender. He doesn't have the Gold Gloves to show for it, but that has more to do with guys like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Nolan Arenado being NL third basemen. He's a player that any contender would want, but the Rockies, understandably, are showing no interest in dealing him according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Rockies not interested in trading breakout star despite obvious need to rebuild
The argument for the Rockies to keep McMahon around is quite simple. He's a really good player making not very much money through the 2027 season. That's a ton of team control they'd be trading away for a player who is just entering his prime.
While the argument to keep McMahon is a clear one, there are also several reasons why a McMahon trade would benefit the Rockies, and most of them have to do with just how bad of a team that they are.
Colorado is nowhere near competing anytime soon. By the time they are ready to be competitive, McMahon's contract will either be almost done or completely done. That means they'll either have to give him a big payday or he'll have taken a step back. Neither will be in the best interest of the franchise.
McMahon is 29 years old. If he were 25 that'd be different. He's not the kind of player you center a rebuild around, you trade him while his value is high. Considering this season has been his big breakout, there's a good chance his value won't get any higher. The Rockies can get an absolute haul for him considering his road production and his very team-friendly contract.
It's always nice to keep good players who have more time left on their contracts, but the Rockies won't win anything with him while he's on that contract. With that in mind, they'd be smarter to change their minds and get a haul for him while his value is at its peak. Unfortunately, it's probably doubtful GM Bill Schmidt will change his mind.