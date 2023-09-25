Ryder Cup 2023: Full schedule of events
The 2023 Ryder Cup will be the epicenter of golf with the United States looking to win on European soil. Here's the full schedule of events at Marco Simone for the Ryder Cup.
Few scenes in the sport of golf come close to what happens every two years at the Ryder Cup. With Team Europe and Team USA battling for intercontinental supremacy, it's always a huge spectacle. And it's also always highly entertaining -- but the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome figures to be one of the most exciting yet.
Two years ago at Whistling Straits, the United States picked up a historic 19-9 win over the Europeans after being embarrassed in Paris back in 2018. But now comes the bigger task, taking the lessons learned from the Steve Stricker-captained US team in 2021 and trying to apply them to winning on European soil.
Once upon a time, that was not an issue for the Americans, as they dominated the Ryder Cup as a whole. In recent history, it's a different story. The United States has not won this event in Europe since 1993 at The Belfry, 30 years ago. 2023 captain Zach Johnson will be looking to change that, taking on the European contingent captained by Luke Donald.
It's going to be tense, it's going to be dramatic, and it's going to be a thrill. And we have the full 2023 Ryder Cup schedule to make sure you don't miss a second of the action at Marco Simone.
2023 Ryder Cup full schedule of events for Rome
Tuesday, Sept. 26 Schedule
Time (Local Rome Time)
Event
6:15 a.m.
Fan Village Opens
6:45 a.m.
Golf Course Opens
9:30-10 a.m.
Team USA Practice Starts
10-10:30 a.m.
Team Europe Practice Starts
4-5 p.m.
Welcome to Rome Show (ft. Luke Donald, Molinari Brothers)
Tuesday will be the first practice rounds for both the Americans and Europeans. Also of note for fans in attendance, the first shuttle bus will depart at 5:30 a.m. and the last shuttle will leave the course at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27 Schedule
Time (Local Rome Time)
Event
6:15 a.m.
Fan Village Opens
6:45 a.m.
Golf Course Opens
9:30-10 a.m.
Team USA Practice Starts
10-10:30 a.m.
Team Europe Practice Starts
12:50-3:15 p.m.
All-Star Match
The All-Star Match will be the notable venture for Wednesday in Rome as Colin Montgomerie will head a team of celebrities against Corey Pavin and more celebrities. Team Montgomerie will feature Gareth Bale, Dude Perfect's Garrett Hilbert, Leonardo Fioravanti, Novak Djokovic and Kipp Popert. Team Pavin will feature Andriy Shevchenko, Kathryn Newton, Victor Cruz, Carlos Sainz, and Tomasso Perrino. Montgomerie and Pavin will also be playing.
Thursday, Sept. 28 Schedule
Time (Local Rome Time)
Event
6:15 a.m.
Fan Village Opens
6:45 a.m.
Golf Course Opens
11-11:30 a.m.
Team USA Practice Starts
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Team Europe Practice Starts
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Junior Ryder Cup
4-5 p.m.
Opening Ceremony, Pairings Announced for Friday Morning
The Junior Ryder Cup could be good fun to watch for those in attendance. However, all eyes will be on the Opening Ceremony as the first four matches will be announced for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Friday's morning session.
Friday, Sept. 29 Schedule
Time (Local Rome Time)
Event
5:30 a.m
Fan Village Opens
6:30 a.m.
Golf Course Opens
7:35-8:20 a.m.
Foursomes Matches (Day 1 Morning Matches)
12:25-1:10 p.m.
Four-Ball Matches (Day 1 Afternoon Matches)
6 p.m. (Approximate)
Day 1 Play Concludes
6-6:30 p.m.
Live from the Ryder Cup (Day 2 pairings, matches announced)
Play at the 2023 Ryder Cup will begin on Friday. The four foursomes matches will take center-stage in the morning session, which will tee off at 7:35, 7:50, 8:05 and 8:20 local time in the morning. Later, we'll get the four-ball matches, which will begin at 12:25, 12:40, 12:55 and 1:10 in the afternoon in Rome.
Saturday, Sept. 30 Schedule
Time (Local Rome Time)
Event
5:30 a.m
Fan Village Opens
6:30 a.m.
Golf Course Opens
7:35-8:20 a.m.
Foursomes Matches (Day 2 Morning Matches)
12:25-1:10 p.m.
Four-Ball Matches (Day 2 Afternoon Matches)
6 p.m. (Approximate)
Day 2 Play Concludes
6-6:30 p.m.
Live from the Ryder Cup (Sunday Singles matches announced)
The schedule on Saturday is virtually identical to the one for Friday. However, the most anticipation outside of the golf at Marco Simone might come from the day-ending press run as the captains will reveal the Sunday singles matches that could decide the Ryder Cup.
Sunday, Oct. 1 Schedule
Time (Local Rome Time)
Event
6:15 a.m.
Fan Village Opens
6:45 a.m.
Golf Course Opens
11:35 a.m.
Sunday Singles Matches Begin
5 p.m. (Approximate)
Singles Matches, Play Concludes
5-5:15 p.m.
Trophy Presentation (First Tee)
5:15-5:30 p.m.
Live from the Ryder Cup (Post-Event Coverage)
The Sunday Singles matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup will begin at 11:35 a.m. local time and will tee off every 12 minutes until all 12 matches are on the course at Marco Simone. At the conclusion of every match when the final score for the event is set, there will be the always-raucous trophy presentation on the first tee.