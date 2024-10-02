Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty take Game 2, push Aces to the brink of elimination
Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty secured a hard-fought, 88-84 victory over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Ionescu came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her 24 points when her team needed it most. The Liberty entered the game knowing it was a must-win not wanting to give the Aces a chance to regain momentum. And despite a slow start, they found their rhythm and composure down the stretch.
"We battled, they came out swinging," Ionescu said after the game, per USA Today. "But we stuck together, chipped away quarter by quarter ... now we have a chance to take one on their home court."
The Liberty’s turnaround came midway through the second quarter when they took a 30-29 lead and never looked back. Four of their eight active players reached double-digit scoring, showcasing one of their best team efforts. Jonquel Jones continued her strong playoff form with 13 points and 8 rebounds, marking her third consecutive postseason game with such stats. She also added 4 assists and helped keep things moving with her all-around game.
The New York Liberty are in the driver's seat against the Las Vegas Aces
Jones faced a tough battle against reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, who had 24 points. Wilson demonstrated her mid-range shooting and rebounding skills, but despite outscoring the Liberty in 3s and grabbing more rebounds, the Aces couldn't close the gap. Early turnovers and missed free throws hindered their chances.
“It’s mostly on us,” Aces head coach Becky Hammon remarked. “Turnovers, missing free throws — it was a one-possession game, but it shouldn’t have been that close.”
Teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series are 18-0 in WNBA postseason history. The Aces now face a do-or-die Game 3 on Friday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2, where their playoff aspirations of being the first team to three-peat since the Houston Comets are on the line.