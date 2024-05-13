Mets fans will be dancing to sweet sounds of sad Braves radio call of Nimmo's walkoff
You have to believe that Atlanta Braves fans were already peacocking over anyone who supports the New York Mets in their lives when Brandon Nimmo stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday night. After all, the Braves had already the first two of a three-game set and needed just two more outs to get the sweep at Citi Field.
The peacocking stopped pretty quickly, though.
After Mets fans were furious at Brandon Nimmo, a late sub into the game after suffering a potential injury on Saturday that kept him out of the lineup to start the game, because he fouled off a pitch when Jeff McNeil had third base stolen by a mile in a 3-2 game in favor of Atlanta, the veteran outfielder redeemed himself, launching a 396-foot dinger to centerfield for the walkoff win.
It was a thing of beauty in its own right. The only thing that could make it better and sweeter for Mets fans is if the Braves radio call was extremely sad. And indeed it was.
Sad Braves radio call of Brandon Nimmo walkoff HR is a symphony for Mets fans
With Ben Ingram on the call for the Braves Radio Network, his call was one of both disbelief and thinly veiled disgust as Nimmo sprinted around the bases for the game-winning home run. It was absolutely the sports radio pinnacle of sour grapes.
If Braves fans or the radio broadcast team really want to have sour grapes toward anyone, though, it should probably be Brian Snitker. Atlanta's manager brought closer Raisel Iglesias out on Saturday night against the Mets in a 4-0 game in favor of the Braves to try and complete a combined no-hitter. Not only did he not achieve that, giving up a two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth, but it also meant he'd pitched two days in a row.
That ultimately left A.J. Minter to come out on Sunday night to try and earn the save. He was obviously unsuccessful in that attempt.
But hey, at least the Mets fans have something to be happy about coming out of this series. They may have lost two out of three to now sit a pair of games below .500 but they didn't get no-hit and then they walked off the Braves with a big-time home run at Citi Field from Nimmo. And the sad Braves radio call is just a cherry on top of that.