‘Sad Joey Votto’ is no more as Blue Jays sign instant fan favorite
The Toronto Blue Jays signed Joey Votto, turning his frown upside down.
Joey Votto had made it abundantly clear that despite having his club option for the 2024 season declined by the Reds earlier this offseason, he fully intended on playing his 18th MLB season even if it meant putting on a new jersey, and even if it meant he'd have to wait until Mar. 8 to sign his deal.
The future Hall of Famer wound up waiting all offseason and missing a good portion of Spring Training waiting for an offer. He made an appearance on ESPN’s broadcast of Thursday afternoon’s Braves-Red Sox game via Zoom expressing his desire to compete. Finally, a team came through with an offer that he couldn't refuse.
ESPN's Buster Olney was the one who broke the news that Votto was inking a minor league deal to join the Toronto Blue Jays, his hometown team. After tweeting his depression just days ago, Votto now has a deal to play for the Jays.
Joey Votto is sad no more as he signs a deal to join hometown Blue Jays
Votto is a non-roster invitee which means he is not on Toronto's 40-man roster. He'll have a chance to make the team if he has a good showing in Spring Training, but it's on him to perform now that he's been given the opportunity to compete.
Despite an unbelievable resume, Votto does still have something to prove, as he's coming off a rough season. He slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games, missing time due to injury in the process.
If he can bounce back offensively, Votto is a great fit on this right-handed heavy Toronto team. He can DH against right-handed pitching and break up the righties. He simply has to prove himself once again.
Votto is excited to play ball again, and to do it for his hometown team makes it much sweeter. Thankfully, all shopping carts are now safe.