Saints veteran Cameron Jordan has high hopes for Chase Young
He’s one of the most consistent defensive players in the league, and has been with the team from the Crescent City for more than a decade. Defensive end Cameron Jordan has been a member of the New Orleans Saints for 13 seasons, and counting. He’s played in 209 regular-season games, made 208 starts, and racked up an impressive 117.5 sacks. Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.
Last season, New Orleans rebounded from a 7-10 campaign in 2022 to finish 9-8. However, it marked the third consecutive year that the team failed to make the playoffs. The Saints allowed the eighth-fewest points in the league and the club permitted only 32 offensive touchdowns. However, the defense was highly inconsistent. New Orleans gave up 118 points in nine wins, but 209 points in their eight setbacks. Granderson finished with 8.5 of the club’s so-so 34 sacks.
Hence the offseason addition of a four-year pro who began his career in Washington and in 2023, split time with the Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Cam Jordan touts Saints newcomer Chase Young
Last week, Jordan appeared on NFL Network’s Total Access and was obviously looking forward to what the young performer could do.
"I think Chase Young is going to be great for our defense," Jordan said. "We already got Carl Granderson, who’s stellar these last couple of years. I think with growth him being on the opposite side when he gets the right health, physically. He’s going to be another piece we can add on."
The mention of “right health, physically,” refers to the fact that Young underwent neck surgery shortly after he signed with the Saints. Last season, the Niners acquired him via trade with the Commanders. He seemed as if he was regaining that form that made him the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The former Ohio State Buckeye was limited to only a dozen games from 2021-22 due to injury.
In 2023, he finished with a combined 7.5 sacks in 16 contests with the Commanders and 49ers, equaling the total of his debut campaign in 2020. He also managed a sack of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in San Francisco’s 25-22 overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII.
Young is expected to be ready when the team when the season starts, and figures to be a very welcomed addition. “At some point in my mind, I’m spinning like it’s going to be me, Chase and Carl Granderson on the field at the same time on a crucial third down and I’m probably going to have to go in the middle. I don’t care. Whatever it takes. I’ll line up and be that (Browns’ defensive end) Za’Darius Smith over the middle roaming and trying to get active. I think it adds another weapon to our defense.”