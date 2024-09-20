Saints’ defense vs. Eagles rushing attack: Who has the advantage?
The 2-0 Saints are off to such a good start that there has not been a murder in New Orleans in 18 days as of Friday. Can the Saints continue that against Philadelphia (1-1) and dual-threat quarterback/nemesis Jalen Hurts on Sunday in New Orleans? And more importantly, can the murder-less streak stay intact?
Just two years ago, New Orleans was proclaimed the murder capital of the United States with 41 murders per 100,000 residents, according to the Wall Street Journal. And New Orleans has held that title frequently in previous years.
But for 18 days and nights from Sept. 2 through Sept. 19, there have been no murders, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, which calls it the city's longest streak without one since the commission began tracking murders on its own in 2019.
"No one is declaring victory and saying we can go home and celebrate," MCC director Rafael Goyeneche told WDSU TV in New Orleans. "We've had 10, 12 and 15 days, but never 18."
But the city that care, and often law, forgot will take it. And some say it's because of the Saints' start which includes leading the NFL in scoring with 45.5 points a game and quarterback Derek Carr, who leads the NFL in passer rating (142.4) and quarterback rating (96.2).
It should be noted that the murder-less streak started on Sept. 2, and the Saints did not open the season until Sept. 8 with a 47-10 win over Carolina. But don't bother New Orleans fans with technicalities.
Meanwhile, the Saints had another kind of impact in the Dallas area after their 44-19 win on Sunday there in Arlington.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mistakenly emailed out a release to various news outlets in Texas on Thursday that was supposed to be only used for training purposes, and whoever wrote it got cute:
"FEMA announces that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Texas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 15, 2024."
The FEMA press office soon sent out the "training" explanation and an apology.
New Orleans is having so much fun, now it's even laughing at something by FEMA, which most residents have hated with passion since its well-documented slow reaction and mismanagement during and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Can the Big Easy have any more fun? The Superdome will be wild on Sunday.
But everything could change quickly if the Saints' defense does not perform better against Hurts than it did the last two times he played New Orleans.
The Saints defense will have to step up against Jalen Hurts
It was two years ago while the city's murder rate climbed that Hurts rushed 18 times for 69 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 40-29 win in Philadelphia. He also completed 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards. And in the 2020 season, Hurts rushed 18 times for 106 yards and completed 17 of 30 for another 167 and a touchdown in a 24-21 win in Philadelphia.
Saints head coach Dennis Allen was New Orleans' defensive coordinator in both games. The Saints beat Philadelphia, 20-10, last season, but Hurts did not play because of an injury.
If the Saints can stop Hurts, then this may really be a special season. And, you know, Super Bowl LIX is in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.
"Hurts' ability to hurt you - no pun intended - with his feet makes him a significant challenge," Allen said. "And we'll have a better idea of where we're at after that."
The Saints were terrible at stopping running quarterbacks last season. The Saints allowed an NFL-high 5.4 yards a rush to quarterbacks in 2023. Chicago rookie Tyson Bagent gained 70 yards on eight carries in a 24-17 loss to the Saints. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence gained 59 on eight carries in a 31-24 win, and Minnesota's Joshua Dobbs put up for 44 on eight rushes and a touchdown in a 27-19 win.
"I think we're improved," Allen said.
The Saints acquired Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay in the off-season, and it didn't hurt that he spied on Hurts in Super Bowl LVII in the 2022 season. Hurts still gained 70 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns, but the Chiefs won 38-35.
"Philadelphia's been one of the better rushing football teams in our league," Allen said.
And they just got better, adding veteran running back Saquon Barkley from the Giants in the off-season. Barkley is fourth in the NFL in rushing with 204 yards, while Hurts has 118 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He gained 85 yards on 13 carries in the 22-21 loss at home to Atlanta on Monday night.
Barkley rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-29 win over Green Bay in the season opener in Brazil.
"Now, they can have Saquon going this way with counter action with Hurts keeping on the back side," Allen said. "It makes you play 11-on-11 football. They've got a really tough scheme."
Allen and the Saints have had trouble with Hurts twice with many players who remain on the roster. Now, add Barkley, and advantage Eagles, no matter how great the Saints and their fans will be feeling about their team and their city on Sunday.
"He's perfectly capable of throwing from the pocket, delivering the ball on time," Allen said. "And yet when he begins to scramble, it makes life challenging on the back end."
The Saints will try to be 3-0 for the first time since 2013, and the party will heat up. Better call FEMA.