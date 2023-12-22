Saints fans beg for Dennis Allen to get the Brandon Staley treatment during TNF beatdown
Thursday Night Football could get a reputation for getting coaches fired if the Saints do the necessary thing.
The New Orleans Saints didn't get blown out 63-21 like the Los Angeles Chargers the week before, but fans are still hoping a subpar performance on Thursday Night Football is enough to produce the same result: The firing of a head coach.
The Chargers axed Brandon Staley after their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Could Dennis Allen meet the same fate after his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams?
The first three quarters made it feel like Allen's job could be in serious jeopardy. However, New Orleans showed fight down the stretch. After falling behind 30-7 early in the fourth quarter, they scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game with just under four minutes remaining.
It was too little, too late for the Saints. The Rams ran out the clock and notched the more-comfortable-than-the-scoreline-suggests 30-22 victory, in part because Allen decided to prematurely go for an onside kick after pulling within eight.
Saints fans want him fired.
Saints fans call for Dennis Allen's job after TNF disaster class
The problem for Saints fans who want Allen left in Los Angeles is that New Orleans is still in the running for the NFC South. The loss to the Rams was a setback but they finish the season with games against the Buccaneers and Falcons. Victories could get them into the playoffs.
It's just hard to predict wins in those games when Allen so consistently mismanages games and quarterback Derek Carr appears to willing to give the ball to the other team.
Fans are tired of watching Alvin Kamara toil away with statlines like he had on Thursday night: nine carries for 19 yards and five catches for 16 yards.
Under most circumstances, a second-year head coach would deserve more time, especially with a playoff berth still on the table. However, the Saints should be running away with the NFC South. Instead they're handing lifelines to the Bucs and Falcons. Allen was 8-28 as the head coach of the Raiders. He's now in his fifth year as a head coach and he still hasn't figured it out.
He's got to go, and Friday is as good a time as any.