Saints finally get Cameron Jordan consistent help on edge: Contract grade, details
Former Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints.
By Scott Rogust
One of the prized prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft was Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. He was seen as an elite pass rusher whose game could translate well to the NFL. Young was selected second overall by the now-Washington Commanders. Yet in his career, with Washington, he never really reached that potential in 2020, mostly due to injuries.
After a second-half stint with the San Francisco 49ers, where he fell short in Super Bowl 58, Young hit free agency. The pass rusher had visits line up with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. However, Young is signing with neither team.
According to multiple reports, Young is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Monday with the intention of signing with them.
Saints take chance on former Commanders pass rusher Chase Young: Contract details and grade
CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reports that the deal will be for one year, worth up to $13 million.
Young had an incredible first season in Washington, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. But after Young's rookie season, the injuries piled up.
In 2021, Young was limited to nine games before his season ended after tearing his ACL. Young did not return to the field until late in the 2022 season, where he played just three games.
This past season, Young played seven games for the Commanders before getting traded to the 49ers at the deadline. Young recorded 27 quarterback hurries, eight tackles, six sacks, and five quarterback hits. In 12 games with the 49ers, including all three playoff games, Young recorded 27 quarterback hurries, nine tackles, five sacks, and four quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus.
The Saints have spent most of the offseason trying to get under the salary cap threshold, but they have since been a position to spend money. Thus far it has been on the defense. They brought in former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Now, they add Young to pair alongside veteran Cameron Jordan. The pass rush did need improvement entering this offseason, as they recorded just 34 sacks last season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL last season.
Now, the Saints are banking that Young can improve the pass rush and help the team win what should be a competitive NFC South based on the moves this offseason.