Saints first quarter awards: Alvin Kamara, Taliese Fuaga, Carl Granderson and more
New Orleans Saints star, dual-purpose running back Alvin Kamara is not playing like he is 29 and in a contract dispute. He is instead playing as fresh as a newborn rookie, but also playing with injuries like an old-school veteran.
Kamara, an eighth-year pro out of Tennessee and a steal in the third round in 2017 when he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, headlines the Saints' first-quarter awards as Most Valuable Player. Other winners are offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga as Rookie of the Year, end Carl Granderson as Defensive Player of the Year, and — surprise — quarterback Derek Carr as Most Improved Player.
Saints first quarter MVP: Alvin Kamara
Waiting for a new contract in the second-to-last season of his current five-year deal, Kamara is not pouting by any means. He sat out only one day of training camp in protest. And now he only leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 536 — 362 rushing on 80 carries with five touchdowns and 174 receiving on 17 catches and a 57-yard touchdown at Dallas.
Kamara has been dependable and consistent and thriving in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's attack. Through four games, he has not rushed for less than 77 yards, hit 80 twice and had a high of 115 against the Cowboys for a 90.6 average per game and a 4.5-yard average per carry.
And he has played hurt. In the 26-24 loss at Atlanta Sunday, Kamara rushed 19 times for 77 yards with a 1-yard touchdown for the lead at 24-23 with a minute left. And he caught a season-high seven passes for 42 yards with broken ribs and a hip pointer.
"That dude's a monster," Saints' fullback Adam Prentice said in the Baton Rouge Advocate after the Falcons game. "He'll battle through anything and play. He never complains about what bothers him. He's such a team player. Anybody who can sacrifice like that should be commended."
Saints first quarter Rookie of the Year: Taliese Fuaga
The Saints desperately needed their 14th pick of the first round, Taliese Fuaga, to perform well immediately as the club lost veteran starting left tackle Ryan Ramczyk for the season in July because of knee injuries. Also, starting right tackle Trevor Penning entered the season as an underachiever. And as the season progressed, the Saints lost starting center Erik McCoy for several weeks with a groin injury and did not have starting right guard Cesar Ruiz last week because of a knee injury.
Fuaga, a 6-foot-6, 324-pound Oregon State product, has delivered week in and week out as a bright spot. He allowed only one quarterback pressure and zero sacks against the Falcons and has consistently graded well in all four games.
Saints first quarter Defensive Player of the Year: Carl Granderson
There is a reason that eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan has been reduced to a relief role this season for the first time in his 14-year career. Six-year veteran Carl Granderson and free agent acquisition Chase Young have been impressive as starters, particularly Granderson.
The undrafted free agent from Wyoming in 2019, already has three sacks and a forced fumble with 10 solo tackles and 15 stops overall.
Saints first quarter Most Improved Player: Derek Carr
The second-year Saint after leaving the Raiders as a free agent following the 2022 season is not setting the NFL on fire. But he has improved over an erratic season last year. Carr is No. 8 in the NFL in passer rating at 103.9 on 72-of-100 passing for 824 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions, including a tipped pick-six last week at Atlanta.
In 2023, Carr finished with a 97.7 efficiency rating. He is throwing less as the Saints had one of the better running games in the NFL early this season and appears to be clicking at times better than last year under then-offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. So far so good under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.