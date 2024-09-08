Saints have reached a point of no return with Alvin Kamara
By Kinnu Singh
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has made it clear he’s not happy with his current contract.
Kamara left the Saints’ facility before a minicamp practice in June due to a contract dispute. He participated in training camp, but the two sides were unable to make any progress toward a new deal.
Although the star running back is playing in Week 1, Kamara is no longer interested in negotiating an extension with the Saints. The 29-year-old running back recently listed his New Orleans home for sale, and he told reporters on Monday that it’s too late for a deal to get done.
“It’s too late for contract talk,” Kamara said. “I’m at the point where I’m … not even talking about until after the season. I don’t want to talk about it.”
At this stage, it seems neither side is hoping for a deal before next offseason, which could set the stage for Kamara to leave New Orleans next offseason.
Alvin Kamara’s time with the Saints may be over
The Saints are unlikely to sign a contract extension with Kamara before next offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
“I'm told the Saints and running back Alvin Kamara will not be reaching a new contract … because of lack of progress on a new deal,” Kamara said. “So this could be a situation where Kamara plays the season out, then both sides make a decision on the future.”
Kamara is entering the third season of his five-year, $75 million contract extension, but there is no guaranteed money remaining on the deal after this season. Kamara has a $29 million cap hit in 2025, which is untenable for the Saints and effectively makes this season the last year of his contract.
The 29-year-old showed signs of decline as a rusher in 2023, managing just 3.9 yards per carry. Regardless, Kamara has remained one of the league’s premier pass-catching backs.
Despite missing the first three games of the season due to a suspension, Kamara still compiled 1,160 scrimmage yards — 19th among all running backs. His 75 catches were the second-most in the league, and his 5.8 catches per game led all running backs in 2023, and his 75 catches were the second-most in the league.
Kamara could very well be poised for a productive 2024 season under new Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who runs a similar offensive scheme to the West Coast system of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Niners have established Christian McCaffrey as the focal point of their offense, and he has been the league’s best running back in the league for years. If Kamara can put together a similar season under Kubiak, the Saints may end up wishing they would’ve gotten a deal in place sooner.