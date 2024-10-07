Saints injury update: Battered offensive line is major issue for MNF matchup with Chiefs and Chris Jones
Quarterback Derek Carr may not be able to tell all his offensive linemen without a printed roster when the Saints (2-2) play at defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City (4-0) on Monday Night Football this week.
Two starting offensive linemen have been ruled out — center Shane Lemieux (ankle) and right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) — while starting left tackle Taliese Fuaga (back, knee) and starting left guard Lucas Patrick (groin) are questionable. Also out on offense is tight end/running back/Wildcat quarterback Taysom Hill (lung, ribs) and just-activated backup running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) is doubtful.
On defense, starting linebackers Willie Gay (hand) and Pete Werner (hamstring) are out, and backup defensive lineman Payton Turner (knee) is also out.
Help on the way with Jets C Connor McGovern
Carr's introductions will likely start with the guy who snaps him the ball. That is expected to be nine-year veteran Connor McGovern, who was about to fly late last week with his New York Jets teammates as an inactive to London, where the Jets lost to Minnesota, 23-17, on Sunday. But he got a distress call from the Saints, who signed and activated him on Friday.
And just like that, McGovern will be going against Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, the state of the art as far as interior linemen in the NFL. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week last week after collecting two sacks and three quarterback hurries in the Chiefs' 17-10 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones has three sacks and a forced fumble on the season. But he lines up all over the defensive line, so he will not just be McGovern's problem.
McGovern, 31, had been on the Jets' practice squad this season after starting seven games at center in 2023 before landing on injured reserve on Halloween. He started regularly at center for the Jets in 2020 and 2021. A fifth-round pick by Denver in 2016 out of Missouri, he started five games at right guard and played in 15 in 2017. He started regularly at right guard, then center in 2018 and started all 16 games at center in 2019.
Offensive line shuffling continues
Last week, Carr's center was Lemieux after just being activated that week to replace veteran starter Erik McCoy, who injured his groin in the Week 3 loss to Philadelphia and missed last week's game at Atlanta after surgery. He will be out for several more weeks. Patrick can play center, but he missed the last two games with a groin injury.
Ruiz also missed last week's game with the knee. Fuaga, who was the Saints' first round pick last spring at No. 14 from Oregon State, has been off to an excellent start this season.
It has gotten so bad on the offensive line that coach Dennis Allen had to put a wide receiver on waivers in second-year player A.T. Perry, a sixth-round pick last year from Wake Forest.
"Sometimes you make some moves because it's roster management moves," Allen said. "That's really what that boiled down to. I still think he's got some ability."
If Carr can get enough time, and running back Alvin Kamara continues to play well, the Saints will have a chance. But can their defense keep up? It has been able to keep the team close in the last two losses as the offense sputtered and gave away points. But Gay and Werner are valuable defenders who will be missed against the likes of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
How to watch Saints-Chiefs live
Date: Monday, Oct. 7.
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Site: Arrowhead Stadium
City: Kansas City
TV/Streaming: ESPN, NFL+, Sling TV, Fubo TV
Latest game odds for Saints vs. Chiefs
Money line: Kansas City -243, New Orleans +198.
Spread: Kansas City -5.5, New Orleans +5.5
Total: Over/Under 43