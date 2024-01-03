Saints insider paints pessimistic picture around Saints future with star DB
Four-time Pro Bowler and former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore may have already played his last game with the Saints, but the path away is far from simple.
By Lior Lampert
Since Week 11, the New Orleans Saints have been without four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award Marshon Lattimore after he was placed on injured reserve in late November due to an ankle injury. Now, his future with the Saints beyond this season is in question.
This week, Saints insider Nick Underhill took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report the Saints’ decision to waive defensive back Cam Dantzler. In response, a fan asked Underhill whether or not Lattimore would be returning for thge final game of the year, to which Underhill responded quickly: “I’d still be surprised to see that. But we’ll see,” he stated.
What will the Saints do with Marshon Lattimore?
Given the financial situation of the Saints and Lattimore’s current contract, the talented cornerback could find himself with a new team as soon as next season after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the only franchise he’s ever known. Lattimore is under contract through the 2026 season after signing a five-year, $97.6 million contract in 2021. Some fans think it would be worth trading a star like Lattimore to acquire more draft picks, but that might be easier said than done.
The Saints will be over $80 million above the salary cap in 2024 per Spotrac, more than twice as high as the next-closest team. In other words, they need to find a way to shed salary quickly, making Lattimore look expendable on the surface.
Despite the circumstances regarding the Saints' finances, Underhill expressed pessimism about potentially moving off Lattimore's contract during a recent podcast episode on the NewOrleans.Football Show: "I don't think it's realistic to talk about Marshon [Lattimore] leaving... you're talking about a team that's $87 million over the salary cap and you would have to carry $25 million at least until June 2nd."
In 10 games Lattimore has played this season, he has amassed 48 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and an interception. With the Saints gearing up for a Week 18 clash against the Falcons and their playoff hopes potentially lying in the balance, Lattimore may have already played his last game as a member of the Saints. But if he can return for this last contest, it could help give life to the Saints' dwindling playoff hopes.