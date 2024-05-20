Marshon Lattimore trade rumors can be put to rest for now
By Lior Lampert
The New Orleans Saints hosted their 31st annual Hall of Fame golf tournament on Monday at the Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner, Louisiana, where several players (current and former) and prominent figures of the organization like head coach Dennis Allen and executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis were in attendance.
Loomis and Allen addressed the media during the event, allowing them to speak on the current state of the roster as they enter the 2024 NFL campaign, where the former got asked about four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore -- whose name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason.
Allen said that he and Lattimore had what he believed to be a "positive conversation" and that the two sides are "moving forward," per Saints insider Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. In response, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested that this effectively ends the buzz surrounding the latter.
Marshon Lattimore trade rumors can be put to rest, for now
Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN labeled Lattimore as a player that "several teams" felt they could pry away from the Saints via trade earlier in the offseason. But Allen's comments on Monday virtually end any speculation about the 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year potentially being on the move, for now.
Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with the Saints in 2021. But New Orleans projects to be nearly $100 million over the salary cap in 2025, putting them in a position where rival teams felt they could capitalize on their messy payroll situation to add a talented cornerback entering his age-28 season.
After earning a Pro Bowl nod in four of his first five years as a pro, Lattimore has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, suiting up for 17 of 34 possible games. However, he is still a solid option when healthy, as evidenced by his earning a69.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade in 2023.
With the trade rumors now in the rearview mirror, Lattimore and the Saints can focus on maximizing his talent and helping him return to his pre-injury form.