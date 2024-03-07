Saints star Michael Thomas calls out reporter who broke his rumored ‘release’
Michael Thomas calls out a reporter and shuts down rumors that the New Orleans Saints will release him.
By Lior Lampert
Sometimes, having an opportunity to be the first to break a big story in the sports world can lead to reporters jumping the gun, which can understandably rub professional athletes the wrong way when false information spreads about them.
We live in a digital world, where news can go viral in seconds with one press of a button, so reporters need to be careful with what they post and their choice of words.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is the latest player to have his name thrown out in what he believes to be inaccurate reporting, calling out Jeff Duncan, who covers the Saints for The Times-Picayune.
Saints star WR Michael Thomas calls out reporter
On Thursday, Duncan broke the rumored news that the Saints will soon release Thomas ($) and that the two-time All-Pro wide receiver has played his last game with New Orleans, and the latter took to social media to air out his grievances.
If Thomas’ reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) is any indication, not only is he frustrated with Duncan spreading a false narrative about him, it seems the Saints are not releasing him.
Where did Duncan get this information from?
Thomas points out during his social media rant that he is under contract for one more season after he and the Saints agreed to a restructured contract extension roughly a year ago.
Once regarded as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year has struggled to stay healthy since winning the award. Thomas has played in 20 out of 67 possible regular season games from 2020-23, sitting out the entire 2021 campaign due to an ankle injury.
If Duncan ends up being right and Thomas is ultimately released, this will not age well for the latter, but he'd have no shortage of suitors on the open market.