Saints news: Addressing McCoy, Davis injuries and a veteran's lack of playing time
Following a stale offensive showing on Sunday, the Saints' 2-0 start ended with a 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, despite New Orleans taking a 12-7 lead with just 2:03 remaining and a playoff-game atmosphere in the Superdome.
"Disappointed, because we wanted it real bad, and we really believed we were going to pull that one out," said Saints' quarterback Derek Carr, who threw a 13-yard touchdown to Chris Olave for the 12-7 lead. "But we didn't. You're pissed because you lost. You're mad at that. But for us, it's about staying positive."
That got harder to do on Tuesday with the news that starting center and six-year veteran Erik McCoy will miss six to eight weeks with a groin injury, according to the NFL Network. He suffered the injury on the third play of the game Sunday. He is expected to have surgery. Here's some of the biggest news to come from the Saints this week.
Saints news: Erik McCoy will be missed
McCoy is probably the best member of an offensive line seen as a weak link entering the season, but one that became shockingly effective over the first two weeks. Considering how ineffective the run game was Sunday without McCoy, there is cause for concern.
After displaying the NFL's third-best rushing game the first two weeks of the season with 185 yards a game, New Orleans stumbled to just 89 yards on 29 carries Sunday for a 3.1-yard average. "Nobody wants to see a Pro Bowl center go down," Saints coach Dennis Allen said of McCoy, who drew that recognition last season. "And obviously, he's one of our better players on our offensive line. So, yeah, that's a challenge."
McCoy was particularly strong in the run game. "You can't just abandon the run game," Allen said.
Against the Eagles, starting left guard Lucas Patrick moved to center to replace McCoy, and backup right tackle Olisaemeka Udoh moved to left guard. The Saints are considering doing that again, or moving backup right guard Landon Young to left guard. Young missed the week of practice before the Eagles game with a foot injury and took only one snap Sunday.
"We expect our guys to go in there and perform," Allen said. "I thought Patrick did a nice job filling in."
Saints news: Star linebacker DeMario Davis injured
The Saints were without one of their best defenders in middle linebacker DeMario Davis on the Eagles' game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter Sunday. Davis left after appearing to injury his groin or hamstring.
In an incredibly vague response, Allen said, "He's one that we're evaluating." With no promising update on practice status, we have to wonder if Davis is missing more time.
Saints news: Veteran Cam Jordan steps into backup role
Cam Jordan, a 13-year veteran, one of the brightest stars of the franchise since the Saints took him with the 24th pick of the first round in 2011, is dealing with a lesser role this season. He has played a limited role this season so far, which is strange for Saints fans. Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He also made the 2010s NFL All-Decade team, but he is 35 now.
"That's kind of how the game is," Allen said. "But he's still an extremely important part of what we do. The conversations have been being had. I think you're probably going to see a little bit more of Chase (Young) and Carl (Granderson). It boils down to effectiveness. Those two guys have been playing at a pretty high level. And it's no disrespect or anything negative towards Cam."