A Saints-Ravens trade that keeps Baltimore competing atop the AFC
The Baltimore Ravens defense could use some help. Their pass rush is the primary concern looking into the 2024 season, and that's an issue that has only been exacerbated this offseason with some key losses, along with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also departing to be the new head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
Recently, veteran Jadeveon Clowney (9.5 sacks in 2023) was the latest member of the Ravens to leave John Harbaugh’s team in free agency. The 10-year pro inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers.
He joins the likes of inside linebacker Patrick Queen (Steelers), guard Kevin Zeitler (Lions), safety Geno Stone (Bengals), running back Gus Edwards (Commanders), and much more. Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who finished third on the team with 9.0 sacks behind Justin Madubuike (13.0) and Clowney, remains an unsigned free agent.
It's safe to say that the reigning AFC North champions have plenty of holes to fill. Fortunately for general manager Eric DeCosta, he has nine selections in April’s draft. That one in each round, and a pair in both the fourth- and seventh-rounds.
But there's also the possibility that a trade with the New Orleans Saints could offer some help.
Saints-Ravens trade proposal sends Marshon Lattimore to Baltimore
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report suggested that DeCosta could put a package together to send to the Saints for four-time Pro Bowler cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Here's what that deal would potentially look like for New Orleans and Baltimore.
Moton detailed that, while the 27-year-old corner has missed 17 games in the past two seasons, the Ravens could use him to upgrade their own injury-riddled secondary. The Saints, meanwhile, have young corners like Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor on much cheaper deals to move forward with.
That number of games missed is somewhat concerning. When basically healthy, the former Ohio State product amassed a total of 18 takeaways (13 interceptions, 5 fumble recoveries) in his first five seasons. Lattimore also totaled 10-plus passes defensed in each of those years. Since then, he’s picked off just two passes in 17 games.
The seven-year cornerback would be another newcomer added to a unit that will now be under the guidance of Zach Orr with Macdonald now in Seattle.