Saints replaced Jameis Winston in the most Dennis Allen way imaginable
The New Orleans Saints are replacing quarterback Jameis Winston with another controversial quarterback: Nathan Peterman.
By Kinnu Singh
The Jameis Winston era may be over in New Orleans, but amusement continues.
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Nick Underhill.
Peterman has familiarity with both quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and starting quarterback Derek Carr. He spent the last two seasons on the Chicago Bears, alongside Janocko. Before that, he played with Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders, where he served as the backup quarterback from 2018 to 2021.
Saints sign Nathan Peterman as potential backup quarterback
Peterman will compete with quarterback Jake Haener for the No. 2 role behind quarterback Derek Carr. New Orleans sacrificed their fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in order to trade up and select Haener in last year's draft. It would be disappointing if he can't beat out Peterman for the backup role.
Peterman was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Peterman has started just five games and attempted just 160 passes through six years in the NFL. He has a 1-4 record in his five career starts. He's thrown four touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while being sacked 12 times.
There are many players with similar statistical outputs and career trajectories as Peterman, and most of them go unnoticed. Peterman, however, has rose to infamy among NFL fans because of one game he played in his rookie season. In 2017, the fifth-round rookie was thrown into a game against the New Orleans Saints when starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor got injured. Peterman finished that game completing seven of ten passes for 79 yards and one touchdown. The Bills were not a well-run team at the time, and they decided to name Peterman as the starter for their following game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The game was a disaster. Peterman completed six of 14 passes for 66 yards. He threw five interceptions in the first half before the coaching staff finally pulled him out and put Taylor back in. That game should be remembered as an embarrassment for the coaching staff rather than for Peterman, who should never have been thrown into the dysfunctional situation to begin with. Since then, he has developed into a reliable backup who handles preparation the right way. While he may never be a starter, perhaps he's the perfect option to handle the vital duties of a second-string quarterback.