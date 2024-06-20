Salt Lake City Summer League dates, history & everything you need to know
By Curt Bishop
Now that the NBA Finals have reached their conclusion, it's time to focus on the offseason leading up to the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, just because we're in the offseason doesn't mean that basketball stops. In fact, there's more basketball to be had.
Starting July 6, there will be three summer leagues to follow. The California Classic Summer League is first, followed by the Salt Lake City Summer League and the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
The Salt Lake City League will obviously take place in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Delta Center, home of the Utah Jazz. Here is everything else you need to know about this summer league.
Everything to know about the Salt Lake City Summer League
The Salt Lake City Summer League is the second of three summer leagues that will take place this offseason. It will begin on Monday, July 8 and last until Wednesday, July 10.
Four teams will be involved in this year's Salt Lake City Summer League. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Jazz will compete against one another.
The Sixers will play host to the Thunder at 7 p.m. Eastern Time to kick things off. At 9 p.m. Eastern, the Jazz will play host to the Grizzlies.
The next day also features two games. This time, the 76ers will host the Grizzlies while the Jazz host the Thunder. The game between Philadelphia and Memphis will start at 7 p.m. Tip-off for the game between Utah and Oklahoma City will be at 9 p.m.
Finally, things come to a conclusion on July 10. The Grizzlies and Thunder will match up in the first game, with tip-off being at 7 p.m.
The Jazz and Sixers will close things out. Tip-off for that game is at 9 p.m.