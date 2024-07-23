Salvador Perez puts the D'backs on blast for keeping Bobby Witt Jr. from history
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most exciting young players in baseball. Because his plays in KC, his exposure is limited to a small market in the midwest for now. Eventually, Witt Jr. will be a household name if he isn't already, and the 24-year-old put that on full display Monday night.
Witt Jr. was a single shy of the cycle by the fourth inning -- yes, seriously -- but sadly could not make history in his next at-bats. Baseball is hard, even when the toughest part of said road is accomplished less than halfway through the game. It would have been the Royals first cycle in 34 years.
In the sixth inning of Monday's contest when Witt Jr. was just a single shy of the cycle, Diamondbacks relief pitcher Humberto Castellanos hit the Royals shortstop in the first pitch of his at-bat.
Salvador Perez comes to defense of Royals teammate Bobby Witt Jr.
The Royals would eventually retaliate, which led to a Torey Lovullo ejection and some strong words from catcher Salvador Perez.
"I don't like the way it looks, honest to you guys," Perez told reporters after the game. "Three-for-three, trying to get a hit for the cycle..."I'm going to have Junior's back."
Witt Jr. appreciated Perez's support and, frankly, protection in the heat of the moment.
"That's why he's the captain," Witt said. "He's protecting all the guys, he's got everyone's back. ... I don't know if I would want to mess with him."
For what it's worth, Lovullo denied that the Diamondbacks intentionally hit Witt Jr., which is why he was so amped up after the Royals retaliated. Miscommunications can be dangerous in a sport with 100 MPH fastballs.
"What I said was: 'If you think in your right mind that I was going to ask our team to hit the future of Major League Baseball, one of the best players in Major League Baseball, you're crazy,'" Lovullo said. "And you've lost control of this situation. And you got it wrong. That's what I said to Jordan Baker, and I wanted Salvy to hear that."
It's unclear if anyone from Monday's game will be punished from MLB, but it would likely be met with appeal. The Diamondbacks maintained their innocence from the top-down, while the Royals took matters into their own hands to protect the future of their franchise.
On the season, Witt Jr. is slashing .341/.387/.592, good for an OPS of .979.