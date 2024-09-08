Sam Darnold made Kirk Cousins regret leaving the Vikings in one game
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings dumped Kirk Cousins this offseason in favor of finding their quarterback of the future. While that terminology is purposely vague and rarely works out well for the team in favor, Minnesota may have finally figured out their formula for success. The Vikings drafted JJ McCarthy in the first round, and while he is injured for the rest of the season, Sam Darnold was always the bridge QB.
Well, Darnold played quite well in his first game as a Viking, impressing the Minnesota fanbase and giving them a taste of what life after Cousins looks like.
As funny as thie above tweet is, the question is how long Darnold will feel it. He has very little competition heading into 2024, thanks in part to Kevin O'Connell, who has insisted that Darnold and Nick Mullens are the top-two on the Vikings depth chart. Darnold rewarded that faith in Week 1 against the New York Giants.
How did Kirk Cousins do in comparison to Sam Darnold with Vikings?
Kirk Cousins lost his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which isn't a huge surprise given Cousins didn't play at all this preseason. Cousins is coming off a season-ending injury and looked like it. He failed to move much in the pocket against a defense that includes two elite edge rushers in TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Pittsburgh has one of the highest-paid defenses in the NFL for a reason.
Cousins threw two interceptions, including one into double-coverage. The former Vikings quarterback should be fine in time, but he is not worth the $180 million Atlanta paid him, especially at his advanced age. Cousins is coming off a season-ending injury, which is why the Vikings were willing to let him walk in the first place.
In the end, Kevin O'Connell got a first out of Darnold, and frankly never something he came close to accomplishing with Cousins.
That feels like an easy win for the Vikings, which gained over $40 million in dead cap. The Falcons are the definition of a quarterback away, but it remains to be seen if they acquired what they need in Cousins.