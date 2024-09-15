Sam Darnold could get ultimate revenge after playful, condescending 49ers trash talk
Sam Darnold didn't exactly play a pivotal role for the San Francisco 49ers a year ago, at least not a forward-facing one. The backup to Brock Purdy, he played in 10 games but made only one start, throwing for 297 yards on 46 attempts. But perhaps more importantly for the former first-round pick who signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, he became familiar with the 49ers defense in practices.
That, in itself, could be in the forefront for Week 2 as teh Vikings host the 49ers in Minneapolis. Darnold, who was stellar in his debut with his new team in Week 1 with 200+ passing yards, nearly an 80% completion rate and two touchdowns, could use his time with San Francisco potentially to his advantage.
If that weren't enough to convince you that this Darnold-aissance would continue against a true NFC contender, however, the 49ers — specifically defensive back Deommodore Lenoir — made that perhaps even more likely
Vikings QB Sam Darnold set up for revenge game after 49ers trash talk
Lenoir, given the storylines with Darnold facing the team he played for in the 2023 season, was asked about that matchup. And while he was smiling and playful with it, it's hard not to see his comments as a bit of trash talk and, more crucially for the Vikings and their quarterback, a bit condescending.
“I think I win that for sure. I believe I win. Me and Sam ,we have this connection, this connection where he like to throw the ball to me. This week I’m coming, he know it. I know he’s a talented player. He’s gonna come ready for work.”
Sure, he gives Darnold a compliment at the end about his talent and ability — but not before after essentially saying that the Vikings signal-caller likes to throw interceptions to him.
There has been a subtle bit of warring with words between these two teams beyond this as well. Star Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked about the 49ers putting the clamps on Garrett Wilson last week and responded by saying that he's "not Garrett Wilson", implying that the 49ers have a much different and tougher task on their hands defending him in Week 2.
As for Darnold himself, though, the comments from Lenoir seem like something the quarterback can shake off and laugh with publicly but, internally, be using that as motivation. And for a Vikings team that looked better than expected to open the season, albeit against a lowly Giants team, that could be an ace in the hole for this matchup as they aim to pull off an upset.