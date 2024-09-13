Sam Darnold, Vikings offense will be at disadvantage against 49ers in Week 2
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. Luckily, they faced off against a lowly New York Giants team and picked up an easy 28-6 win. Quarterback Sam Darnold had quite the game in his return to MetLife Stadium, at one point completing 12 straight passes. While everything went well in Week 1, the Vikings did see wide receiver Jordan Addison exit with an ankle injury.
Next up on the schedule for the Vikings are the San Francisco 49ers, who trounced the New York Jets behind a huge game by backup running back Jordan Mason. The 49ers looked like the all-around best team in football in Week 1, so the Vikings will need all the help they can get to pick up the win. Unfortunately, Darnold and the offense will be shorthanded.
On Friday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Addison has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 game against the 49ers.
Vikings will be without Jordan Addison for Week 2 game vs. 49ers
Addison left Minnesota's game against New York on Sunday after getting tackled low after making a catch. He was ruled out shortly thereafter with an ankle injury. Addison caught three-of-four targets from Darnold for 35 yards.
Throughout this week, Addison didn't participate in a single practice. Usually, the tell of someone's playing status is on the final practice of the week on Friday. Considering Addison was on the sidelines, playing against the 49ers was a long shot.
With Addison out, the Vikings will have to rely on Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, and Trent Scherfield Jr. Nailor did get on the scoreboard in Week 1, hauling in his lone target for a 21-yard touchdown.
While anything is possible in the NFL, the Vikings not having their clear WR2 behind Justin Jefferson does hurt their chances. After all, this is a 49ers team that dominated the time of possession against the Jets (over 38 minutes). Not to mention, the 49ers have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle available in the passing game. Plus, the Vikings will have to contend with a 49ers defense that held the Jets to just 266 yards on 49 plays.