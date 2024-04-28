Where did Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman sign after going undrafted?
Despite going undrafted, former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has found a home in the NFL.
By Lior Lampert
It didn't take long after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft for former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman to find a new home.
The undrafted rookie is signing with the Washington Commanders, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Commanders sign undrafted Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman
As Pelissero points out, the Commanders gave Hartman "one of the biggest guarantees among undrafted free agents," totaling $245,000 between a $20,000 signing bonus and a $225,000 base salary guarantee -- which is increasingly noteworthy considering the team spent the No. 2 overall pick of the draft on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Hartman rounds out a quarterback room consisting of Daniels and veteran journeymen like Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, and Jake Fromm. He will have a chance to compete with the latter two options for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
After spending his first five seasons at Wake Forest, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame in 2023 to conclude his collegiate career. He appeared in 60 games (starting 57), earning All-ACC honors in 2021 and 2022, completing 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 15,656 yards, 134 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. While he showed little rushing upside in college, he ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.
In 2022, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- commonly referred to as effort thrombosis, which is a blood clot often developed from repetitious laborious activity. However, he overcame all odds and is now taking his talents to the pro level after landing with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent.
Considering Washington made a comparatively lucrative financial investment in Hartman, he figures to be a part of their program for the 2024 season. It will be up to him to capitalize on the opportunity and see how far he can take it.