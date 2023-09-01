Sam Howell could be in for messy season debut after latest Commanders injury update
After being named the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, Sam Howell may be without his top wide receiver to start the 2023 season.
By Lior Lampert
Washington Commanders star wideout Terry McLaurin suffered a toe injury in the team’s preseason victory over the Ravens last week that may keep him sidelined to start the regular season. If so, newly-named starting quarterback Sam Howell could be in for a messy 2023 debut.
ESPN’s Commanders reporter John Keim stated that McLaurin was not seen practicing on Thursday. Not only was McLaurin not practicing, he was in a walking boot until Tuesday. Keim mentioned that the team is trying to keep McLaurin off his feet as much as possible this week.
McLaurin’s absence would put Howell in a tough spot to start the season. The Commanders’ No. 1 wideout has eclipsed 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his past three seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts last season.
Washington Commanders: How Terry McLaurin's injury impacts Sam Howell
While McLaurin’s injury doesn’t seem to be too serious, the Commanders are proceeding with caution with their stud wideout. It’s not an ideal start to the season for Howell as he looks to solidify himself as the team’s quarterback of the future.
What is ideal for Howell and the Commanders is that they get to face the Cardinals in Week 1, who have the lowest expected win total in the NFL according to sportsbooks (4.5). The Commanders are favored by a touchdown on their home turf, so they may not necessarily need to throw the ball often.
If McLaurin is unable to be cleared to play in Week 1, expect his 7-10 vacated targets to be distributed to second-year standout Jahan Dotson and explosive playmaker Curtis Samuel. According to reports, Dotson has developed a good rapport with Howell this offseason and it showed in the team’s most recent preseason game, where Dotson was targeted seven times (five straight passes were thrown his way at one point).
McLaurin’s injury couldn’t have come at a much worse time, but if there is a silver lining, it should allow Dotson to get off to a fast start this season. He is prepared to improve after showcasing the flashes of excellence he did as a rookie.
The doubt surrounding McLaurin’s availability to start the season creates increased opportunities for Dotson, making him a great bet to get out to an early jump on his expected receiving yard total for the 2023 regular season.
Luckily for Howell, McLaurin, and the Commanders they have one of the better wide receiver trios in the NFL and are set to start the season with a forgiving matchup.