San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Friday night will begin a new chapter in the history of San Diego Wave FC. In its first match without Casey Stoney, San Diego, who is winless in its last seven games will meet a club also looking to rediscover some form: Lorne Donaldson's Chicago Red Stars. The matchup at Snapdragon Stadium, a venue that has averaged just about 18,300 fans per match will cap off Friday night in the NWSL.
Led by the decision-making of club president Jill Ellis, the ambitious Southern California club "parted ways" with Stoney, the one-time NWSL Coach of the Year on Monday afternoon. To say it caught the NWSL world off guard is an understatement. It leaves the coaching duties for this bout with Chicago up to new interim boss Paul Buckle, the former sideline leader of USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.
The new possession-based style has made the Wave look like a completely different side than the one that hoisted the Shield in 2023. Did the sacking seem too harsh? Probably. Was Stoney given enough time to alter an entire team's playing identity? I'd say no. Even with that being said, you can't ignore the results. Football is a business driven by that, and SD has underperformed based on the expectations set at the top. It's as simple as that.
Its defensive record of 13 goals conceded is one of the best in the league. The offense is a different story. Only two other clubs have found the back of the net less frequently than the Wave this season. San Diego has been shut out on four occasions in 2024, scoring multiple goals in just two games. Buckle can't make that many changes given the short turnaround, but it'll be interesting to see how this club of players responds after the dismissal of Stoney.
The Red Stars, who just hired a new coach in the offseason are winless in their last five after winning two straight in the beginning of May. Last time out, Chicago allowed three unanswered goals to North Carolina Courage in Cary to move down to seventh in the table.
To nobody's surprise, Mallory Swanson is still doing her thing though in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. That goal to open things up in NC was sublime. Few attackers in the world can not only pull that move off but cap it all off with a cool finish. She has three goal involvements in her last two league games, and six in the last five games if you count USWNT appearances.
This will be the first time these sides will meet in 2024. Historically, San Diego has dominated Chicago, winning four of the five meetings across all competitions. The most recent matchup, however, went the way of the Red Stars last July with the now NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Ella Stevens scoring the lone goal.
Predicted starting XIs for Wave vs. Red Stars
San Diego Wave (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan
Defenders: Naomi Girma, Hanna Lundkvist, Abby Dahlkemper, Kaitlyn Torpey
Midfielders: Savannah McCaskill, Danielle Colaprico, Jaedyn Shaw
Forwards: Makenzy Doniak, Maria Sanchez, Elyse Bennett
Chicago Red Stars (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab, Tatumn Milazzo
Midfielders: Julia Bianchi, Cari Roccaro, Sarah Griffith, Chardonnay Curran
Forwards: Mallory Swanson, Ally Cook
How to watch San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: San Diego Wave 1-0 Chicago Red Stars