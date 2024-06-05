San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
What better way to cap off your Friday night? Amazon Prime usually delivers. Coming off an entertaining international break around the globe, this week's matchup is a blockbuster, to say the least. Seb Hines and the formidable Orlando Pride meet up with the team that earned the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NWSL postseason, San Diego Wave FC.
Orlando, who has been in the confines of the Sunshine State for four out of the last five match weeks heads on the road to Southern California to begin a two-match road trip. Led by Barbra Banda, the Pride have yet to lose a contest in 2024, winning five consecutive games heading into the hiatus by a combined score of 11-4. The Zambian striker contributed to eight of those 11 goals, seven of which she scored herself including four in the last 180 minutes.
Casey Stoney and San Diego are a side still trying to piece it all together, particularly in the attack after a Shield-winning campaign. SD's nine goals rank 11th in the NWSL, behind only expansion outfit, Utah Royals FC. The talent isn't a question. It's about finding which pieces of the puzzle fit where and with who. The Wave had 10 players away for the international break, so our biggest question is regarding the availability of many of them.
Per Stoney, Makenzy Doniak, Kennedy Wesley, and Christen Westphal, who were all out due to injuries against Angel City FC are back and available for selection.
These two last squared off back in April, ironically on Amazon Prime, a contest that saw Summer Yates win it with her finish in the 26'. That was Orlando's third triumph all-time over San Diego since the California outfit was introduced as an expansion franchise in 2022. The Pride snapped a four-match winless run last year at Snapdragon Stadium, netting three unanswered goals after Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring in the 12'.
Defense is a major strength for both these clubs. NJ/NY Gotham FC is the only outfit to have allowed fewer goals than Orlando and San Diego this season. Five defensive-minded players from both sides sit in the top 21 in pass completion percentage among qualified players in the NWSL including Naomi Girma who leads the league in that department.
Predicted starting XIs for Wave vs. Pride
San Diego Wave FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Kristen McNabb, Kennedy Wesley, Christen Westphal
Midfielders: Kimmi Ascanio, Danielle Colaprico, Savannah McCaskill, Mya Jones, Makenzy Doniak
Forward: Elyse Bennett
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Brianna Martinez
Midfielders: Morgan Gautrat, Julie Doyle, Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos
Forwards: Ally Watt, Barbra Banda
How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: San Diego Wave FC 1-3 Orlando Pride