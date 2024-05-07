San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
At Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night, two outfits that have lost two of their last three aim to retain some momentum that has been lost. One of the new expansion clubs, Utah Royals begin their three-game road trip in Southern California, taking on the 2023 NWSL Shield winners, San Diego Wave FC.
Since the Wave didn't enter the league until 2022, this will be their first-ever meeting against the side from Salt Lake City. There is some history off the pitch though if we're taking into consideration this past offseason. SD dealt Kaleigh Riehl to Utah in exchange for expansion protection and allocation money. A few weeks later, another defender from Stoney's Shield-winning team joined the Royals. Madison Pogarch left California via free agency, signing a deal through the 2025 season.
Riehl's status for the match is unknown as of the time of writing. The center-back has missed out on the last three games due to a calf injury.
On the other side, midfielder Makenzy Doniak used to play for Utah, all be it during the first iteration.
Hampered by some crucial absences at each level of the pitch, the San Diego Wave could not put away a determined shorthanded Seattle side on the road. Jaedyn Shaw, Maria Sanchez, and Alex Morgan did not start on Friday for different reasons. Morgan because of injury, and according to Stoney, Shaw and Sanchez were left out of the starting XI by reason of rotation. Don't expect her to bench two of her best players in the mid-week, especially after such a demoralizing defeat.
For the Royals, there were some promising moments at America First Field against Angel City FC, but ultimately, staying with this year's theme, it was just not enough. 21-year-old midfielder Dana Foederer did bag her first goal for the club just six minutes into the second half. Again, the chance was created from the inventive play of rookie Ally Sentnor. Her 15 chances created are five more than any of her teammates through 630 minutes of football.
A change that Amy Rodriguez could be looking at is Cameron Tucker in as the false nine for Hannah Betfort. The BYU product has yet to receive a significant look up front this year but with the short turnaround, why not throw her into a starting role? The ex-Portland Thorn's 21.4 percent shots on target percentage is the second worst of anyone on the team with at least one recorded shot.
San Diego has come out on top in successive matches on home soil by a goal while Utah is one of just three teams that has yet to earn a single point on the road.
Predicted starting XIs for Wave vs. Royals
San Diego Wave FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (C)
Defenders: Kennedy Wesley, Christen Westphal, Kaitlyn Torpey, Sierra Enge
Midfielders: Danielle Colaprico, Kimmi Ascanio, Savannah McCaskill
Forwards: Jaedyn Shaw, Maria Sanchez, Kyra Carusa
Utah Royals FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Amanda Haught
Defenders: Kate Del Fava, Madison Pogarch, Lauren Flynn, Olivia Griffitts
Midfielders: Amandine Henry, Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer
Forwards: Paige Monaghan (C), Ally Sentnor, Cameron Tucker
How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Wednesday, May 8
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Diego Wave FC 2-1 Utah Royals