3 reasons the San Francisco 49ers should be Super Bowl favorites
The San Francisco 49ers should be favored to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.
For the second time in five years, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will collide in the final game of the season for NFL supremacy. The site is Las Vegas, Nevada, and the place is Allegiant Stadium. Be it a very small sample size, it’s a site where neither the Niners (1-0) nor Chiefs (4-0) have ever lost.
Full disclosure. Entering the AFC Championship Game, there was a piece penned in which Andy Reid’s team should have been Super Bowl favorites. They were underdogs at Buffalo and at Baltimore and came up with victories.
The reality is that the defending Super Bowl champions are once again not “favored” to prevail, this time in Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers are getting the nod as of late, although who know what the line will actually be come February 11?
It makes sense that Kyle Shanahan’s club is the favorite to grab a Lombardi Trophy. Here are three seasons why.
3. Ball security is in favor of 49ers
It has been a pretty remarkable postseason when it comes to taking care of the football. The 12 winning teams to date have committed a total of three turnovers. The Chiefs have two of them, lost fumbles by Clyde Edwards-Helaire (vs. Dolphins) and Mecole Hardman (vs. Bills). San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was picked off in the NFC title game vs. the Lions.
In 19 total contests this season, the 49ers have committed a total of 20 turnovers. On the other hand, Andy Reid’s Chiefs have given up the ball 30 times in 20 overall outings. That bears watching on Super Sunday.