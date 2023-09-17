Saquon Barkley injury looks serious based on sideline reaction (Video)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley threw his helmet in frustration after suffering an apparent injury late against the Cardinals.
Saquon Barkley was one of the biggest reasons the Giants were able to ease a three-touchdown deficit to the Cardinals in Week 2. Watching him have to be helped off the field was almost worse than falling behind that far in the first place.
Barkley went down on the Giants' final drive after guiding them into field goal range.
As trainers helped him limp off the field, it was clear he couldn't put much weight at all on his right leg.
The broadcast camera spotted him on the sideline having a visceral reaction to the injury. He threw his helmet onto the ground in frustration.
A player who is going to be able to just walk it off doesn't have that kind of reaction. It doesn't look good for Barkley.
Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants RB appears to have ankle injury
UPDATE: Barkley is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, which is better news than one of the more serious possibilities.
Adam Schefter reported that Barkley was having his ankle taped and was walking with a clear limp.
Barkley won't have much time to get right physically. The Giants are playing the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.
No official updates have been given on Barkley's status going forward, but watching what unfolded has got to make you wonder if the running back will be available in Week 3.
Barkley finished the game with 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He caught six passes for 29 yards and a score as well.
The Giants managed the unlikely victory after falling behind 20-0 at halftime and 28-7 in the third quarter. They scored 24 unanswered points in the final 19 minutes of play to erase the three-touchdown deficit.
It was an incredible comeback, one that will help take the heat off of Brian Dabol, Daniel Jones and company after a miserable first six quarters of the season. They were blown out 40-0 by the Cowboys in Week 1 and the first half against Arizona continued the terrible play.
However, losing Barkley for any stretch of time will put a major damper on what should have been a party for New York.