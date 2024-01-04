Saquon Barkley provides concerning update on future with Giants
Given the way contract negotiations went between the two sides last offseason, Saquon Barkley understands his future with the Giants is in limbo.
By Lior Lampert
After playing a pivotal role in the New York Giants’ run to the NFC Divisional Round in 2022, things have not gone as smoothly for running back Saquon Barkley and the rest of the team in 2023. With the season being all but over for Barkley and the Giants, the Pro Bowl running back is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Given the way contract negotiations went between the two sides last offseason, Barkley understands he may not get his wish.
Despite missing three games with an ankle injury, Barkley accumulated 1,145 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 268 touches. He performed admirably given that the Giants were forced to start three different quarterbacks throughout the season and the team had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL.
Even after the front office didn’t give Barkley the long-term extension he was looking for this season, Barkley’s loyalty and commitment to the franchise has not wavered.
Saquon Barkley wants to be a New York Giant for life
“I’ve mentioned before that I want to be a Giant for life,” Barkley said, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “That was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I wanted to leave a legacy here, but it’s out of my control."
It will be interesting to see if the franchise has changed its tone this offseason about Barkley’s value and long-term prospects with the Giants.
Saquon Barkley is prepared for anything, even the worst
Last offseason, Barkley was distraught when he realized the Giants would not give in to his contract demands. Now, it seems he has come to terms with the possibility of playing for another team if it means getting the money he feels he deserves. “I just want something that is fair… But like I said, I get it. It’s a business. If it’s not here, hopefully it’s some other place.”
Barkley seems prepared to potentially be wearing a different uniform next season based on his recent comments.