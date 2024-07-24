Saquon Barkley regrets how he treated Giants fans immediately after signing with Eagles
By Jake Beckman
We’re normal people. When we’re on Twitter and we decide to quote tweet a reply to a reply, no one sees it and no one cares. Saquon Barkley isn’t a normal person. When he sees something and reacts, that reaction is seen, heard, and felt.
When the New York Giants star running back signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, Giants fans (and a notable former player) went on Twitter and spewed some gnarly stuff. Barkley saw that and responded. It turns out that it kind of ruined, what could’ve been, a big moment for him.
Saquon prepared a proper goodbye until he let the internet take over
On March 11, 2024, news came out that Saquon Barkley planned to sign with the Eagles after spending six seasons with the Giants. Some Giants took the news pretty poorly.
The mean streets of the internet are, well… mean. It’s just different when you’re a notable person (probably). Seeing someone put Saquon on blast is different from being Saquon and being put on blast.
On March 14, Barkley sent a message to the Giants’ fans. It was a tweet of a screenshotted notes app with a fairly generic goodbye. It was nothing ostentatious or remarkable, and now we’re learning that Saquon didn’t want it to go that way.
Barkley went on Scoop City and spoke about his farewell to the city where he spent the greater part of a decade.
"I said a quick thank you to the Giants fans, but I actually had a legit response like a goodbye," Barkley said, “I let the hate on Twitter take me away from that, and that was really immature of me, and that’s the one thing about that whole process that I kind of regret.”
Saquon had a goodbye prepared, but he got put in a negative headspace because he saw the bad stuff that people who once loved him were saying about him. Who could blame him?
Seeing a litany of guttural reactions, negative comments, and overall hostility toward you has to be mentally exhausting. That’s not to say that he shouldn’t have expected this type of response.
Sports fans are psychopaths and when a player who defined a team leaves to go to a rival, fans will speak their minds. Barkley was in a spot where he wanted to go on Twitter to get gassed up by Eagles fans, unfortunately, he was inundated by Anti-Barkley propaganda instead.
That being said, this is a genius move by Saquon. Let the heat die down a little bit and then come out and essentially say, ‘My bad. You guys got me heated. You should’ve seen the goodbye that I had for you. It was awesome and really heartfelt. Just trust me on that. Again, my bad.’
Giants fans wronged you on Twitter so now you make them do the work; Let the fans say goodbye to themselves for you. Let them paint a mental picture of what a video of you saying goodbye would look like. It’s genuine. It’s petty. It’s remarkable.