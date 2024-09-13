Saquon Barkley says there's no beef with Giants after departure
By Austen Bundy
Rumors of bad blood between ex-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his former team may have been greatly exaggerated. At least, that's what Barkley says.
The current Philadelphia Eagles running back told reporters Thursday that he believes fans "get caught up" in the supposed drama of free agency and negotiations between players and teams.
"I know a lot of people think there's like bad blood or whatever between me and New York when in reality it's not that at all," he said. "It's a business. We understand, I understand, I think kinda fans get caught up in that."
Fans online certainly were caught up in it, immediately poking fun at New York general manager Joe Schoen when Barkley scored three touchdowns in Philadelphia's season-opener a week ago.
Barkley added that he and his former coach in the Big Apple, Brian Daboll, spoke prior to Week 1 and wished each other well entering the season.
"He called me and just wished me good luck and that's really what it was," Barkley continued. "I said thank you and I wish him good luck on the rest of the season."
The fact that Barkley chose to sign with one of New York's fiercest in-division rivals has been the driving factor behind Giants fans feeling slighted. Barkley insists he's still amicable with several of his ex-teammates and that he's still pulling for his old squad.
"I stay in contact with a lot of guys over there, I mean I was there for six years," Barkley said. "I got a lot of friends there, no bad feelings for those guys and hopefully they'll be able to bounce back and get things rolling."
Regardless of his comments, there's sure to be palpable narratives created anyways for when New York and Philadelphia face off this season (Oct. 20 and Jan. 5).