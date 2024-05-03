Saquon Barkley sets record straight with bitter Giants fans over Eagles signing
New Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley went at New York Giants fans who alleged he betrayed the team.
By Scott Rogust
There was always a chance that running back Saquon Barkley would hit free agency. New York Giants fans were expecting that. But to see Barkley sign with a hated division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles? That didn't sit well with them, especially after not penning a message to Giants fans initially at the time of his signing with the Eagles, which he admits he regrets how he handled it.
On Thursday, Barkley was sitting courtside with new teammate A.J. Brown for Game 6 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks opening-round playoff series. When the duo were shown on the jumbotron at Wells Fargo Center, Barkley was greeted by boos from Knicks fans who made the trip down I-95 to watch the game.
Later on in the night, Barkley sent out a tweet poking fun at New York fans who booed him at the 76ers game, saying, "It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad!" Barkley included three laughing emojis. He could have been having a bit of fun regarding the reaction.
But then, things took a turn when a Giants fan called Barkley out in the comments section.
Saquon Barkley clears the air with Giants fans over departure from New York
A Giants fan on Twitter responded to the above tweet from Barkley to say "You bailed on New York. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind." Let's just say Barkley didn't take too kindly to the allegations from this fan insinuating that he abandoned the Giants by signing with "the enemy."
Barkley said that he can't be considered a traitor because the Giants never gave him an offer before hitting free agency. To pour salt in the wound, Barkley said that after being with an Eagles for a month, he's excited to be with the team, followed by a "Go birds."
"Let me educate some of you fans here… I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be a eagle ! Go birds," wrote Barkley.
The Giants not making an offer to Barkley is true. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants "never really had any intention of signing Barkley" in the offseason. That opened the door for the Eagles to sign Barkley to a three-year $37.75 million contract, $26 million of which is guaranteed. Barkley got paid what he was looking for and got to return to Pennsylvania, where he grew up.
To replace Barkley, the Giants brought in former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary to lead their backfield. Given general manager Joe Schoen's and head coach Brian Daboll's ties to Buffalo, Singletary was a logical option for them.
Barkley will arguably be running behind the best offensive line he's seen in the NFL, given the Giants' inability to develop one in the past decade. Not to mention the Eagles offense features the likes of Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts.
Let's just say that more intrigue has been added to the Giants vs. Eagles matchups this upcoming season. But the reaction Barkley gets at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Eagles will certainly be interesting to see and hear.