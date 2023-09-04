Saudi Pro League gossip: De Gea to the division, Gray to Al-Ettifaq, no Al-Ittihad move for Ramos
Today's Saudi Pro League gossip includes David de Gea being linked with the division. Demari Gray could be on his way to Al-Ettifaq but Sergio Ramos looks to be set to join Sevilla instead of Al-Ittihad.
Saudi Pro League gossip: David de Gea to the division
David de Gea is a free agent having left Manchester United this summer, so a club in the Saudi Pro League will still be able to sign him after their transfer deadline day this Thursday. The goalkeeper appears ready to play again after posting a video of himself keeping fit on his Instagram account.
According to Marca, De Gea is a player that is of interest to Saudi teams. He is now 32 which is still fairly young for a goalkeeper and as a former United player, he is a big name that the Saudis would want to lure to their division.
Saudi Pro League gossip: Demari Gray to Al-Ettifaq
Demari Gray has been linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq but Everton are reluctant to sell him due to them having a small squad and the club facing another campaign fighting relegation.
This has led to Gray appearing to take a swipe at his manager Sean Dyche on Instagram. A post by the player said "Everton fans have always been great with me. But it’s so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person."
Gray will hope this message forces his move to Al-Ettifaq. The Everton winger would be joining a club that already has three former Liverpool players. They are managed by Steven Gerrard and their midfield consists of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Saudi Pro League gossip: No Al-Ittihad move for Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos recieved an offer to join Al-Ittihad but the defender is now set to return to his former club Sevilla who he played for before he joined Real Madrid.
Fabrizio Romano reported "Sergio Ramos to Sevilla, here we go! The verbal agreement has been reached on short term deal — despite proposals on the table from Al Ittihad and also Turkish clubs. Ramos, back to Sevilla after 18 years."
The move proves that money is not everything to all players. It is fantastic to see Ramos return to his boyhood club to compete in La Liga again at the age of 37.