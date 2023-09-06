Saudi Pro League gossip: Pepe to Al-Shabab, Gray to Al-Ettifaq, Bergwijn to the division
Today's Saudi Pro League gossip includes Nicolas Pepe being linked with Al-Shabab, Demarai Gray is set to join Al-Ettifaq and Steven Bergwijn could be on his way to the division.
Saudi Pro League gossip: Nicolas Pepe to Al-Shabab
Nicolas Pepe has flopped at Arsenal since he joined the Premier League club from Lille back in 2019. He spent last season on loan at Nice and has since been frozen out of the Gunners side. Only the Saudi Pro League and the Turkish Super Lig's transfer windows remain open and they could offer Pepe an escape from the Emirates.
The Secret Scout has reported that "Understand Pepe has received a proposal from Saudi club Al Shabab. Arsenal looking for a fee of around £2m. Representatives are out in Saudi to work on and complete deal."
Al-Shabab are building an impressive squad that already has Ever Banega and Yannick Carrasco in its ranks. They have recently been linked with Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles but they currently sit 17th in their division. If they can add Pepe as well to their roster, then their fortunes will have a much better chance of turning around.
Pepe could also stay in Europe and join a team in the Super Lig. The Sun has revealed that "Turkish title contenders Besiktas are still keen to sign Pepe despite being turned down by the player earlier in the summer"
The transfer window in Turkey closes on September 15. So if Pepe cannot wrap up a move to Al-Shabab before the Saudi deadline on Thursday, then he should try and secure a move to Besiktas.
Saudi Pro League gossip: Demarai Gray to join Al-Ettifaq
Demarai Gray looks to have forced his way out of Everton and is set to join a team which is managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and has former Reds player Jordan Henderson in its ranks.
According to Fabrizio Romano, "Gray deal with Al Ettifaq is now advancing to final stages! All done on the player side and getting closer also between clubs with Everton. Gray, expected to sign four year deal as new Al-Ettifaq player. He already gave green light last week."
Saudi Pro League gossip: Steven Berwijn to the divsion
Steven Berwijn is only 25 and is currently captaining Ajax who he has already scored two goals for in the Eredivisie this season. He has been linked to the Saudi Pro League but they will likely have to wait until next year to sign him.
Fabrizio Romano has said that "Bergwijn has been one of the names in the list of Saudi clubs this summer, conversations took place but no chance to get green light. There were contacts even this week — Bergwijn, likely to remain target also for 2024."