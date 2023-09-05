Saudi Pro League news: Salah to Al-Ittihad, Sancho's United escape, Lascelles to Al-Shabab
Today's Saudi Pro League news includes Al-Ittihed being set to make a last ditch attempt to sign Mohamed Salah. Jadon Sancho could avoid spending a season on Manchester United's bench if he moves to the division and Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with Al-Shabab.
Saudi Pro League news: Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad
Liverpool have already rejected an offer of £150 million from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah but the Saudi Pro League side are ready to make a list ditch attempt to sign the Egyptian before their transfer window closes on Thursday.
The Daily Mail has reported that "the Saudis will push their offer towards £200 million over the next 48 hours in the belief Salah would be open to joining Al-Ittihad."
Salah is 31 now, so it would make sense from a financial perspective for the Reds to let him go. However, he is still a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side who has already scored twice and made two assists in four Premier League games this season.
Moving to Al-Ittihad would be tempting for Salah, as they will of course offer him a bumper contract. Also, he would be joining a team that is the reigning Saudi champions and one that now includes the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and his former Liverpool teammate Fabinho.
Saudi Pro League news: Jadon Sancho to the division
Jadon Sancho was left out of Manchester United's squad for their match against Arsenal this weekend which they lost 3-1 to Arsenal. He has since been involved in a war of words with his manager who claimed that the player had not performed in training. Sancho then took to X where he said he had been made a "scapegoat."
The player has had a difficult time at Old Trafford since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. His time at the club looks to be about to get a lot tougher. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand has recently said on his channel FIVE that "There’s two ways this ends. There’s only one window open now and that’s Saudi. Or you’re on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season.”
Saudi Pro League news: Jamaal Lascelles to Al-Shabab
Newcaste United have already let Allan Saint-Maximin join Al-Ahli this summer and they could be about to let another player join the Saudi Pro League.
TEAMtalk has revealed that "Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab before the close of their transfer window later this week."
Lascelles may be Newcastle's captain but he has made just one apperarnce which came as a substitute against Brighton for Eddie Howe's side this season.
In order to get regular game time, Lascelles might want to consider Al-Shabab's offer. The club has Ever Banega in their ranks and recently signed Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid.