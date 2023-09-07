Saudi Pro League news: Terry to Al-Shabab, Dier to the division, Aguerd staying
It is their transfer deadline day but the biggest Saudi Pro League news today could be John Terry being set to become the manager of Al-Shabab.
Saudi Pro League news: John Terry to Al-Shabab
John Terry has only worked as an assitant manager for Dean Smith at Aston Villa and Leicester City. However, he is set to take his first job as a head coach in taking over a side in the Saudi Pro League.
According to The Sun, "Terry is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Shabab FC to make his managerial breakthrough. The Chelsea legend has been in talks with the Pro-League club and a stunning deal has already been verbally agreed."
Al-Shabab are a side struggling, as they sit 17th in the league. It will not be an easy job for Terry but he will have some top players at his disposal including Ever Banega and Yannick Carrasco.
Saudi Pro League news: Eric Dier to the division
Eric Dier has not played for Tottenham Hotspur this season but he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Speculation over a deadline day move to the division have been fueld by a report in The Daily Telegraph which revealed "Dier has held talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by new head coach Ange Postecoglou."
Dier is still 29, so would be considered by many to be too young to leave one of Europe's top leagues. However, a move to Saudi Arabia could be his only hope of gaining regular first team action.
Whilst it is unlikely that Dier would get an England recall if he was to play in the Saudi Pro League, Jordan Henderson has shown that it can be done. Henderson is currently playing for Al-Ettifaq and has been included in Gareth Southgate's recent Three Lions squad.
Saudi Pro League news: Nayef Aguerd staying at West Ham
Nayef Aguerd has had a strong start to the season for West Ham United, which has included the defender scoring in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea. The Hammers are currently fourth in the Premier League, so it will come as a relief to their supporters that Aguerd is set to stay at the London Stadium.
The player has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but Fabrizio Romano has crushed these rumors. The journalist posted on X, "Aguerd & Saudi won’t happen now — Nayef, very happy at West Ham and West Ham are very happy with him also. West Ham have already rejected several offers this summer — considering him as top centre back."