Saudi Pro League transfers: Pogba to Al-Ahli, Ramos to Al-Ittihad, Carrasco to Al-Shabab
The transfer window in Europe has now closed but Saudi Pro League clubs can still make moves until the 7th of September.
Saudi Pro League transfers: Paul Pogba to Al-Ahli
Paul Pogba has recently returned to Serie A action for Juventus after the Frenchman made just six league appearances last season due to injuries. The midfielder had a mixed time at Manchester United and his return to Juve has not relaunched his career.
Pogba is now in his thirties and is a player that the high spending Saudi Pro League clubs would want, due to him being a very marketable player. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba is "already on the list of Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad."
Al-Ahli are a club that already boasts a front three of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin. So the club would love to have Pogba playing balls through to them from midfield.
Al-Ittihad are a side that has two of Pogba's countrymen in Karim Benzema and N'golo Kante. The partnership of Pogba and Kante won France the World Cup in 2018 and the Saudis would want to reunite these players in their division.
Saudi Pro League transfers: Sergio Ramos to Al-Ittihad
Sergio Ramos is a free agent having left Paris Saint-Germain last summer, so he can still join a team after the window closes. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that "Al-Ittihad proposal to Sergio Ramos: two year deal with break clause included in the contract. Saudi side waiting for final decision as Ramos has also been approached by Turkish clubs."
If Ramos was to join Al-Ittihad then he would be an already star studded lineup that includes his former Real Madrid teammate Benzema, Kante, Fabinho and Jota. However, moving to Tureky would enable Ramos to continue playing European soccer.
Saudi Pro League transfers: Yannick Carrasco to Al-Shabab
Yannick Carrasco is only 29 but money talks and Al-Shabab are set to lure him from Atletico Madrid to the Saudi Pro League.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that "Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, not called up for Atlético next game — understand he will travel to Saudi on Sunday. €15m deal sealed with Al-Shabab."
Carrasco will join Ever Banega at the club which is struggling and is currently yet to win a game in the division.