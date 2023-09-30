Scary accident at home has Browns TE David Njoku questionable vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered an injury at his residence while attempting to ignite a fire pit. The nature and extent of his injuries are currently unknown, but he did sustain burns to his face and arms.
The Cleveland Browns will be calling up tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden and quarterback P.J. Walker from the practice squad for the matchup against the Ravens.
This announcement came in addition to them marking TE David Njoku as questionable following an accident at his house in which he sustained burn injuries to his face and arms.
ESPN’s Jake Trotter is reporting that Njoku sustained the injuries when trying to light a fire pit in the backyard of his house. It’s currently unclear what type of burns he suffered, but he could miss time depending on the extent of his injuries.
Njoku has played a major part in the passing game for the Browns, in which he has started three games so far and has been targeted 11 times, completing the receptions 10 times for a catch rate of 90.9 percent.
Njoku’s agent, Malki Kawa, said, “Thank you everyone for reaching out, but David Njoku is ok, thank God.”
Browns injury report: Deshaun Watson and David Njoku questionable
Njoku will be joining Deshaun Watson on the injury report, as both of them are now listed as questionable and most likely will be game-time decisions.
Watson did not throw at practice during the week and backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was seen taking first-team snaps. The UCLA product was a star of the preseason but this would be the first start of his career.
Njoku has been with the Browns his whole career, now in his seventh season, and everyone wishes him the best. So far, it seems he will be fine and will recover successfully.
Without Njoku, the Browns will have to rely on Harrison Bryant. The fourth-year tight end has two catches for five yards including a touchdown in 2023. They also have Jordan Akins on the roster along with Mitchell-Paden coming up from the practice squad.