Scotland women’s soccer squad success could mean more Tartan Army celebrations
By StevieMac
As Scotland’s men’s team returns home from their UEFA Euro 2024 exploits the women’s soccer side is hoping to make their own story the following year. They are about to get back on the qualification trail again for UEFA Euro 2025. An unbeaten run in the group stages so far has helped build confidence.
The men’s team crashed out quite unspectacularly with a pretty dismal showing overall at their event. Although the fans had a great time celebrating and partying like only the Tartan Army can. Scotland’s women's team want their chance to show what they can do. And no doubt their supporters want their fans' parties too.
We’re fast heading towards the final part of this qualification phase. Scotland have two more games to play. An away tie in Slovakia on July 12 is quickly followed by what could be a real decider for the group. A home match against secon-placed Serbia. The two sides are only separated by Scotland’s superior goal difference. Scotland are already guaranteed a playoff place in the next phase. Final group positions will determine seeding and their playoff opponents.
Scotland's women’s soccer squad named
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa has just named his squad for the two July games. There aren’t any real shocks or surprises in there, which reflects the good run the team has been on with three wins and a draw so far in this campaign. Key squad points would be that both Leah Eddie and Kirsty Maclean keep their places. Eddie returned in May having been out with injury while Maclean stepped in then as cover for an injury to Sarah Ewens who again doesn't make the squad.
Martinez Lopas reports on great pride and confidence in his squad. The spirit seems high and has been motivated by the men’s team qualification. Although that ended poorly in football terms, he reckons his side can keep the fans happy. I think he fancies some more of those street parties in Switzerland next July.