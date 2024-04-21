How Scott Boras might've screwed over Blake Snell's entire season
Blake Snell's tenure with the San Francisco Giants has been an abject disaster so far.
Blake Snell didn't sign with the San Francisco Giants until March 18, at the tail end of spring training. He didn't appear in MLB action until April 8. Snell's timeline was delayed for entirely self-afflicted reasons. He could have netted a six-year, $150 million contract from the New York Yankees back in January, but Snell rejected it in pursuit of an even bigger deal.
Flash forward to the present day, and Snell is on a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants. More annual dollars than the Yankees offered, sure, but far less in terms of long-term security for the 31-year-old. He has the option to opt out and pursue another lucrative deal next winter, but at his current pace, Snell won't be in any position to do that.
Snell has been god awful for the Giants in three starts, posting an 0-3 record with an 11.57 ERA and 1.971 WHIP. He has allowed 18 hits, five walks, and 15 earned runs in 11.2 innings pitched. Those are truly awful numbers, especially relative to his contract value and the expectations associated with a two-time Cy Young winner.
The reason is obvious: Snell didn't have a full spring training, or much of a spring training at all, to ramp up. He told reporters after Friday's loss that it's about sequencing, not stuff. He said spending a few starts in the minors was an option, but he didn't think it was necessary. And he still doesn't.
"It was definitely an option, but I don't think I needed [the minors]. I still don't think I need it. I've just got to get better with sequencing. The stuff is there, so it's all sequencing and pitching like I know I can. Once I start doing that, then the what-ifs and all that will fade." (via Bob Nightengale, USA Today)
While Snell has earned the benefit of the doubt and such, it's hard not to detect the irony of that statement. He didn't need it, and still doesn't, but the minors would have provided the perfect low-stakes environment to work on sequencing and rhythm. Instead, Snell is tanking the Giants' record as he tries to work his way back into game shape on the fly.
There is only one person to really blame here, of course. That is Scott Boras.
Scott Boras catches heat for Blake Snell's struggles with Giants
The reason Snell turned down the Yankees' offer and dragged out his free agency process was because his agent told him to. We don't know the exact dynamics of that relationship, but Boras carried four high-profile free agents late into the offseason — Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger. Rather than landing the lucrative long-term deals Boras sought early in the process, all four signed short-term deals laden with opt-outs.
Boras, er, defenders (?) would cite flexibility of short-term deals as a victory. Snell does, in theory, have leverage over the Giants and a chance to earn the long-term guarantees he desires next offseason, or the offseason after that. Boras' grand plan only works if Snell performs up to par, though. If Snell continues to play at his current level, he will be forced to pick up his option for next year. Then, he's another year older, and the narrative of inconsistency and unreliability spirals out of control.
We've already seen Jordan Montgomery fire Boras after his own drawn-out free agency saga. Maybe Snell will consider doing the same. There's a difference between posturing for a bigger deal and scaring teams off. Boras appears to have accomplished the latter with all four of his best clients. Now, Snell faces a pretty rotten conundrum.
We will see what the future holds.