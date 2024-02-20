Scott Boras puts even more pressure on the Cubs over Cody Bellinger silence
Cody Bellinger remains unsigned. With the process stretching into spring training, Scott Boras put a little extra pressure on the Cubs to get a deal done.
By Curt Bishop
With spring training now underway, there are still several top-level free agents who have yet to sign.
Cody Bellinger is one of the top remaining free agents. After earning Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League, Bellinger's free agency has grinded to a halt.
According to Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, the team is waiting for Bellinger and his agent Scott Boras to engage in contract negotiations. The two sides have reportedly had discussions, but negotiations have yet to take place, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
"We're just waiting," said Ricketts. "Waiting for whenever he and his agent are going to engage."
Ricketts also suggested that he himself has not actually spoken with Boras and that he feels it's not his place to do so, and Boras replied by pushing back against that narrative while also putting pressure on the Cubs to get a deal done.
"When Cody was a free agent last year the Cubs engaged and were very aggressive in their pursuit. And their process is no different this year," said Boras. "I am not clear as to what Tom is suggesting."
Boras puts pressure on Cubs to sign Bellinger
Boras clearly does not agree with Ricketts' assessment that he shouldn't be involved in negotiations.
"Free agency is about recruiting players," Boras said. "It's the normal owner's signature move to be involved in the efforts of recruiting players and reaching out to me so I can convey to the player the ownership of the team covets them."
But by pushing back, Boras may be hoping to ignite a fire under the Cubs and get them to engage with Bellinger once again.
Chicago won 83 games last year and fell just short of the postseason. Without Bellinger, the odds are certainly against them to make the leap to first place, even in a weak NL Central division.
Boras is obviously well known for making sure that his clients get the best possible contract. This could simply be a negotiating tactic to ensure that the Cubs, or any team for that matter not only puts forth their best offer for Bellinger's services but makes sure that their owner is heavily involved in the negotiating process.
The former MVP hit .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, and an .881 OPS in 2023.
We'll see if the Cubs can put forth a competitive offer for Bellinger.