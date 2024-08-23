Scott Servais found out about Mariners firing in worst way possible
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Mariners made some huge news in the MLB world by announcing they have fired manager Scott Servais. Coming in to replace Servais is Mariners Hall of Famer Dan Wilson, who will be the manager for this season and beyond on a full-time basis. The Mariners struggled mightily, especially in the batter's box this year, and blew a first-place lead in the AL West over the Houston Astros.
But how Servais found out about the news of his firing is brutal, to say the least.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Servais found out that he was being fired when seeing a breaking news alert on his television. This happened before he was set to meet with Mariners president Jerry Dipoto.
Scott Servais found out about Mariners firing from breaking news TV alert
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Dipoto expressed regret over how Servais found out that he was being fired.
“In what has been one of my least favorite days in my professional life, the worst part of it was the fact that Scott and (hitting coach Jarret DeHart) found out about this over the crawl of a news channel,” said Dipoto, h/t the New York Post. “That, it crushes me and I know it hurts them a great deal.”
The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was the first to break the news of the Mariners plans to fire Servais. During an appearance on "Foul Territory," Rosenthal said he felt "uncomfortable" that Servais found out about his firing from his report.
"I was surprised that it came out that Scott Servais learned this from, essentially, our reporting. And that was uncomfortable for me, it was awkward, I was not happy about it," said Rosenthal. "Of course, I'm just a reporter, Scott is the manager who had to deal with this and it's infinite times worse for him. That said, I felt I was doing my job, and I just went about doing my job as I normally would. And again, it's never a good thing when a manager learns the news this way, but I was following my process, doing what I do, and that is how it turned out, unfortunately."
Servais had been manager of the Mariners for nine seasons, where he accumulated a 680-642 record. The Mariners made it to the playoffs just once in his tenure, which was in 2022 when they picked up a Wild Card Round win over the Toronto Blue Jays before losing to the Astros in the ALDS. So, Servais' postseason record is 2-3.
It was a brutal way for Servais to find out about his firing. Now, the Mariners will move forward with Wilson as their manager, in hopes he can turn the team's fortunes around.