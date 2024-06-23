Scottie Scheffler has priceless reaction as protesters rush 18th green before critical putt
By Mark Powell
After his own run-in with Louisville PD at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler couldn't help but laugh when his tournament-winning putt was interrupted by protesters -- and then security chasing said protesters -- on Sunday afternoon. Scheffler had a one-shot lead on Tom Kim at the time.
The protesters appeared to vandalize the green, spraying smoke in the process.
The protesters reportedly belong to an environmental group called Just Stop Oil, per various social media posts from spectators and media at the event.
Scottie Scheffler rebounds at Travelers, but not without interruption
Scheffler entered Thursday having not shot under par in his last five rounds, including at the US Open.
"When I'm not playing my best, I feel like one of my skills is kind of managing my way around the golf course, knowing where the misses are," Scheffler said Tuesday. "When you have pretty much a coin flip on whether or not you're going to have a swing or not, there's not really a side of the fairway to miss it on, there's not really areas you can play to, you just have to hit great golf shots."
Scheffler took his struggles in stride at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland, shooting a -5 final round, good for -22 overall.
While Scheffler would eventually make his par putt following a brief protest, Kim mad his birdie, thus forcing a playoff between the two golfers.
What is Just Stop Oil and why did they protest the Travelers?
Per their website, Just Stop Oil "call(s) on the media to tell the truth about the consequences of climate collapse and to join us in civil resistance against new oil and gas." Their goal, it would appear, is to end the world's reliance on the fossil fuel industry.
Why they chose the Travelers is anyone's guess, as their social accounts have yet to update media with information.