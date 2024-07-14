Fansided

Scottish Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money are they playing for at the 2024 Scottish Open?

By Cody Williams

Ludvig Åberg at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Åberg at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open / Andrew Redington/GettyImages
After the thrilling down-to-the-wire finish we saw between eventual champion Rory McIlroy and runner-up Robert Macintyre at the Scottish Open a year ago, golf fans had to be hoping that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at The Renaissance Club this week would deliver some similar fireworks.

In the final stop before The Open Championship, the 2024 Scottish Open has indeed delivered the goods. Young Ludvig Åberg put himself near the top the leaderboard after the first round and has stayed there, specifically at the very top after 36 and 54 holes, since. He entered Sunday's action with a two-stroke lead over Macintyre, who surged into position with a 7-under round on Saturday in Scotland.

However, those two aren't out of the danger zone with some of those chasing them. Adam Scott was just one stroke back of Macintyre and three back of Åberg with guys like Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Sungjae Im only four back of the 54-hole leader. And let's not forget about Rory, five strokes back coming into the final round but always capable going on a ludicrous run.

Obviously, much of this week is about getting into form for The Open. But there is also the 2024 Scottish Open prize money on the line. How much is the payout this week in North Berwick, Scotland, though? We have it all broken down for you.

Scottish Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Scottish Open will take home $1.62 million in prize money this week after their play in North Berwick. That's a nice share for the winner out of the $9 million purse that players teed it up for their piece of this week in the DP World Tour-PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, especially considering that no other player in the field will clear seven figures for the week with their payout for the tournament at The Renaissance Club.

Scottish Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's how the payouts break down for every finishing position at the 2024 Scottish Open:

Finishing Position

Scottish Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.62 million

2nd

$981,000

3rd

$621,000

4th

$441,000

5th

$369,000

6th

$326,250

7th

$303,750

8th

$281,250

9th

$263,250

10th

$245,250

11th

$227,250

12th

$209,250

13th

$191,250

14th

$173,250

15th

$164,250

16th

$155,250

17th

$146,250

18th

$137,250

19th

$128,350

20th

$119,250

21st

$110,250

22nd

$101,250

23rd

$94,050

24th

$86,850

25th

$79,650

26th

$72,450

27th

$69,750

28th

$67,050

29th

$64,350

30th

$61,650

31st

$58,950

32nd

$56,250

33rd

$53,550

34th

$51,300

35th

$49,050

36th

$46,800

37th

$44,550

38th

$42,750

39th

$40,950

40th

$39,150

41st

$37,350

42nd

$35,550

43rd

$33,750

44th

$31,950

45th

$30,150

46th

$28,350

47th

$26,550

48th

$25,110

49th

$23,850

50th

$23,130

51st

$22,590

52nd

$22,050

53rd

$21,690

54th

$21,330

55th

$21,150

56th

$20,970

57th

$20,790

58th

$20,610

59th

$20,430

60th

$20,250

61st

$20,070

62nd

$19,890

63rd

$19,710

64th

$19,530

65th

$19,350

66th

$19,170

67th

$18,890

68th

$18,810

69th

$18,630

70th

$18,450

71st

$18,270

72nd

$18,090

73rd

$17,910

74th

$17,730

No one should've been expecting a huge purse or payouts for the Scottish Open. Even though it's a co-sanctioned event, it is not a signature event on the PGA Tour, nor is it a major championship. As such, the prize money on the line was always going to be more akin to a standard PGA Tour event or a high-end DP World Tour event, which is what we see here.

But while no one outside of the winner will clear the $1 million mark this week on the paycheck, it's always nice to see that every player who finishes in the Top 22 at The Renaissance Club will get a six-figure payday for their efforts. Meanwhile, the last-place finisher will receive $17,730. We will see all of these numbers increase dramatically next week at Royal Troon for The Open Championship, though.

