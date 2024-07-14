Scottish Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
After the thrilling down-to-the-wire finish we saw between eventual champion Rory McIlroy and runner-up Robert Macintyre at the Scottish Open a year ago, golf fans had to be hoping that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event at The Renaissance Club this week would deliver some similar fireworks.
In the final stop before The Open Championship, the 2024 Scottish Open has indeed delivered the goods. Young Ludvig Åberg put himself near the top the leaderboard after the first round and has stayed there, specifically at the very top after 36 and 54 holes, since. He entered Sunday's action with a two-stroke lead over Macintyre, who surged into position with a 7-under round on Saturday in Scotland.
However, those two aren't out of the danger zone with some of those chasing them. Adam Scott was just one stroke back of Macintyre and three back of Åberg with guys like Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Sungjae Im only four back of the 54-hole leader. And let's not forget about Rory, five strokes back coming into the final round but always capable going on a ludicrous run.
Obviously, much of this week is about getting into form for The Open. But there is also the 2024 Scottish Open prize money on the line. How much is the payout this week in North Berwick, Scotland, though? We have it all broken down for you.
Scottish Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Scottish Open will take home $1.62 million in prize money this week after their play in North Berwick. That's a nice share for the winner out of the $9 million purse that players teed it up for their piece of this week in the DP World Tour-PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, especially considering that no other player in the field will clear seven figures for the week with their payout for the tournament at The Renaissance Club.
Scottish Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's how the payouts break down for every finishing position at the 2024 Scottish Open:
Finishing Position
Scottish Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.62 million
2nd
$981,000
3rd
$621,000
4th
$441,000
5th
$369,000
6th
$326,250
7th
$303,750
8th
$281,250
9th
$263,250
10th
$245,250
11th
$227,250
12th
$209,250
13th
$191,250
14th
$173,250
15th
$164,250
16th
$155,250
17th
$146,250
18th
$137,250
19th
$128,350
20th
$119,250
21st
$110,250
22nd
$101,250
23rd
$94,050
24th
$86,850
25th
$79,650
26th
$72,450
27th
$69,750
28th
$67,050
29th
$64,350
30th
$61,650
31st
$58,950
32nd
$56,250
33rd
$53,550
34th
$51,300
35th
$49,050
36th
$46,800
37th
$44,550
38th
$42,750
39th
$40,950
40th
$39,150
41st
$37,350
42nd
$35,550
43rd
$33,750
44th
$31,950
45th
$30,150
46th
$28,350
47th
$26,550
48th
$25,110
49th
$23,850
50th
$23,130
51st
$22,590
52nd
$22,050
53rd
$21,690
54th
$21,330
55th
$21,150
56th
$20,970
57th
$20,790
58th
$20,610
59th
$20,430
60th
$20,250
61st
$20,070
62nd
$19,890
63rd
$19,710
64th
$19,530
65th
$19,350
66th
$19,170
67th
$18,890
68th
$18,810
69th
$18,630
70th
$18,450
71st
$18,270
72nd
$18,090
73rd
$17,910
74th
$17,730
No one should've been expecting a huge purse or payouts for the Scottish Open. Even though it's a co-sanctioned event, it is not a signature event on the PGA Tour, nor is it a major championship. As such, the prize money on the line was always going to be more akin to a standard PGA Tour event or a high-end DP World Tour event, which is what we see here.
But while no one outside of the winner will clear the $1 million mark this week on the paycheck, it's always nice to see that every player who finishes in the Top 22 at The Renaissance Club will get a six-figure payday for their efforts. Meanwhile, the last-place finisher will receive $17,730. We will see all of these numbers increase dramatically next week at Royal Troon for The Open Championship, though.