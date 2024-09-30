Scottish Women's soccer: 2 months in with an active and exciting outlook
By StevieMac
We are now two months into the Scottish Women’s soccer season and it’s shaping up nicely so far. Eight matches played in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, although Celtic and Rangers have one more each to catch up after their Champions League qualification matches. We've also had round two of the Sky Sports Cup with eight teams now through to the quarterfinals.
The SWPL took a break at the weekend to allow for the Sky Sports matches. They largely went to form but with some close results. Hearts narrowly missed out in a 3-2 defeat by Glasgow City. Going into Tuesday's draw for the quarter-finals are Aberdeen, Boroughmuir Thistle, Celtic, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Rangers.
In the SWPL there have been plenty of goals although the hit rate has reduced somewhat from the opening couple of weeks. Rangers lead the way on goal difference over Glasgow City, both clubs on 21 points. That goal difference gap is already huge though with Rangers at 50 and City at 23. City has also played a game more than Rangers and third-placed Celtic on 19 points.
Celtic visit Rangers on Thursday to play that catch-up match. Any game between the two clubs at whatever level, boys, girls, men or women is always a huge event. It’s early in the season yet, but Celtic will want to avoid Rangers extending their points and goals lead even further. Watch out for sparks flying!
Elsewhere in the table, Hibs have slipped back slightly after losing 3-0 at Glasgow City and a painful 4-0 defeat at home to Hearts. The two Edinburgh clubs take up fourth and fifth position with Hearts two points ahead on 18. At the bottom end of the table, a couple of good wins from the Spartans have moved them up to eighth.
It's all still close at that end of the league though with Montrose and Queens Park joining Spartans on six points. Aberdeen are second bottom on five points while it’s looking like a long haul for Dundee United in last place and a solitary point from a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.
Elsewhere there's been plenty of action with Celtic qualifying for the group stages of the UEFA Women's Champions League, and Rangers losing out in Round One of qualifying. Beyond the matches, the Scottish Women’s soccer scene continues to look healthy and inclusive. This is Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week encouraging greater involvement in the sport and being active. It’s great to see the sporting organizations and governing bodies continuing to focus on growing sports in this way.