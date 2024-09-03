Scottish women’s soccer first month round up as goals continue to raise a concern
By StevieMac
As we reach September it’s a good time to reflect on the first few weeks of the Scottish women’s soccer season. We are now five games into the new season. The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) got off to an explosive start with goals flying in during the opening matches. That’s still a feature and a concern too.
The SWPL table is beginning to settle down now. Rangers deservedly lead after five wins, lots of goals, and all clean sheets, in defense. While recent seasons have seen Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City fight it out for the title, five teams are forming the early leadership pack. Hibs and Hearts are up there alongside the other big three clubs.
At the other end of the table, Spartans and Dundee United already look in big trouble. No points yet, some hefty defeats, and only four goals scored for the two clubs in total. With the SWPL restructure this season meaning three clubs are relegated, it’s not looking good for the pair, even this early. Many of the other five clubs, from Motherwell with six points in sixth place to Montrose with just three points in tenth will likely be looking over the shoulder somewhat nervously.
Scottish women’s soccer sees SWPL goal tally soar
That could be exciting, and draw the crowds in. The opening day matches did see a record attendance of 4,191, almost double that for the first day of the previous season. A close battle between the top clubs for the title, or at the lower end to avoid relegation, could help boost crowds.
On the other hand, the gap opening up between top and bottom clubs could be an issue. The SWPL feature may be an answer in part, but uncompetitive matches between top and bottom clubs may dent crowds and be a concern. The gap is evident in the league table, but also from early results and goal numbers.
On Sunday the goal tally across all six matches had dropped from the opening-day salvo of 48 to 26. That sounds more respectable but is still an average of just over four goals per match for last weekend. That’s a consistent average goal figure across all 30 matches so far.
Rangers women lead the way in SWPL goal rush
Rangers are scoring in spectacular numbers and their average over those first five matches is around nine goals per game. Imagine being disappointed to only come away with a four goal total in one match. They aren't the only high scorers but are leading the way in the numbers.
It is just one month in, so early days yet. It is hard to tell how this pattern will play out, nor whether the change in club numbers down to ten is a long-term solution. One for the SWPL to keep a close watch on over the coming weeks and months.