Sea of Dallas Cowboys fans leave Arlington in mass protest before fourth quarter
They've had it. The fans of the Dallas Cowboys have had it with their team and will not stick around to watch any more abuse, and they are leaving the stadium.
Over 40 points surrendered? What kind of joke is this to Cowboys fans? That is probably on their mind, and frankly, everyone in the Cowboys front office deserves blame and culpability. Year after year, they land talented players, but no results when it really matters.
How else can it be described? The fans had reason to believe that this year would be a good year, and instead, they are heading back to the same old place of misery, knowing very well that every year is the same movie that just is stuck on repeat.
Cowboys fans have had enough of their team after dreadful home loss to the Green Bay Packers
What makes this worse is the fact that Jordan Love looks like a real franchise quarterback, which means Green Bay now has had three franchise quarterbacks in a row with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and now Jordan Love. How lucky could one franchise be? The answer is very lucky.
The same cannot be said for the Cowboys. Since 1995, they have been largely disappointing while watching Washington also struggle without any help, and the Eagles and Giants taking a combined three Super Bowl titles home. All this talent, and nothing to show for it. sounds like the Cowboy way.
The fans will be back next season, with their hopes up, but if history has shown anything, it is the fact that everything will just be replayed all over again. Nothing will change unless a seismic shift happens, and maybe, one will be arriving. Until then, Big D stands for Big Disaster, and there's no other way to look at it.