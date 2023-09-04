Seahawks DB fined for Aaron Rodgers belt celebration against Rodgers-less Packers
By Kristen Wong
Seahawks' Joey Blount did Aaron Rodgers' infamous belt celebration. The NFL was not amused.
In the Seattle Seahawks' preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, safety Joey Blount had the audacity to pull something out of the Packers' playbook -- the celebration playbook, that is.
Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will go down in history for his quarterback play in Green Bay, but also for a certain victorious thrust: the one and only belt celebration.
Those who have mocked the celly have faced inevitable doom. There's some weird but very real curse attached to taunting Rodgers with his own belt celebration, as the Bears, Lions, and 49ers can tell you.
Did Joey Blount just bring some bad juju to Seattle, even if Rodgers is playing on the Jets now?
The undrafted free agent might regret that, especially since the NFL saw his celebration on the sidelines and fined him nearly $5,000. Ouch.
Seahawks safety Joey Blount mocks Aaron Rodgers in game vs. Packers
They don't call it the No Fun League for nothing.
Blount, who was signed by the Seahawks out of Virginia last year, mostly contributed on special teams in 11 games in 2022.
As if getting fined by the NFL for a two-second silly gesture wasn't enough, Blount suffered a shoulder injury in the Packers game, leading the Seahawks to waive Blount with hopes to stash him on injured reserve.
However, Blount reached an injury settlement with the Seahawks, giving him the freedom to sign with another team once he's fully recovered.
The real villains of this story are the sniveling Packers players who pointed out Blount's sideline belt celebration to officials and got him flagged for a taunting penalty.
Rodgers isn't in Green Bay anymore. It's a preseason game. No one cares... except for the NFL, apparently.